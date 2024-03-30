Jeremiah Brent replaces Bobby Berk as the interior designer on Queer Eye

On February 27, Netflix announced Jeremiah Brent as the new face for interior design transformations on Queer Eye. The development came after Bobby Berk revealed his exit from the upcoming season of the show on Instagram. It also made them curious about who will succeed in his place on the fan-favorite show.

Jeremiah is already well-known for his interior designs worldwide, so his place alongside established hair and skin specialist Jonathan Van Ness, fashion stylist Tan France, chef Antoni Perowski, and life coach Karamo Brown will be much anticipated.

Bobby Berk's character will forever be remembered for his eye for state-of-the-art designs, attention to functionality, personal touch, and zeal.

Jeremiah Brent's entry to Queer Eye season 9 after Bobby Berk exits the show

This is not the first time Jeremiah has graced the screens of interior fans. He is also TV experienced like the rest of the team. The 39-year-old previously hosted Home Made Simple on Oprah Winfrey Network, and Say I Do on Netflix. He also appeared in his HGTV docuseries, The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project, where he starred alongside his husband Nate Berkus.

The Emmy-winning show Queer Eye will now be the place where Jeremiah will aim to educate and stun with his designing skills, as he tries to transform people's houses. Bobby Berk's exit was indeed sad for many fans, but Jeremiah's arrival has them rest assured.

The show which has previously filmed in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Texas, New Orleans, and even Japan, is set to arrive in Las Vegas in the upcoming season, which is a location to anticipate. Apart from Jeremiah's entry, the network also confirmed that shooting for season 9 will commence later this spring.

Bobby Berk's sad departure from the award-winning show Queer Eye

After being a part of positive change in people's lives for six years through Queer Eye, Bobby Berk chose to leave the show after eight seasons. In a heart-warming revelation post, Bobby made the news Instagram official, in November, with the caption, "Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon," confirming his return to the screen.

He also said,

"Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences."

He revealed the reason he chose to leave the franchise, in an interview with Vanity Fair. He said that the Fab 5 had initially signed a 5-year contract with Queer Eye, which got over in 2022. Owning to the 5-year contract, Bobby had made commitments to other projects that would be taking place post-2022, which became the reason for his exit from the show.

Queer Eye was hailed a pivotal show by fans of reality TV because of its fresh take on people's lives, and its inclusive nature; which aimed to emphasize acceptance, making people feel more validated, purposeful, and content with life.

The gay team of Fab 5 tries to help queer people stuck in a rut and move on. The show is centered around giving them a positive outlook in life by transforming their closets, houses, food habits, and appearance, and providing essential life coaching to sustain a happy living ahead.

All eight seasons of Queer Eye are available to stream on Netflix.