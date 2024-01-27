Why did Bobby Berk leave Queer Eye? Real reason revealed 

Queer Eye is one of the most popular reality television series on Netflix and it premiere its eighth season on the streaming site on January 24, 2024. The show is highly rated especially among the LGBTQ+ community as the Fab Five helps people improve their life situation.

The current season is based in New Orleans. The program is renowned for making viewers cry since it exposes us to the struggles people face daily and the compassion and easiness with which the Fab Five assist them in breaking free.

The Fab Five are the core of the series Queer Eye and include Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France. Bobby Berk is a master interior decorator who enjoys turning ordinary places into elegant yet incredibly useful ones, unfortunately, announced his departure from Queer Eye following season 8. The following article delves into the reason why Bobby is calling it quits after eight seasons of the show.

"It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one" - Bobby Berk on his exit from Queer Eye

In November 2023, interior designer and one of the Fab Five on Queer Eye, Bobby Berk announced on Instagram that he would no longer be part of the show following the eighth season.

He wrote on Instagram:

"It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon."

Rumors were circulating that the reason for his departure was a rift with one of the co-hosts of the show, Tan France. While Bobby Berk did confirm that he and Tan did have a misunderstanding it was not related to the show and the pair are back on cordial terms.

However, it has been recently revealed that Berk left the series after his contract with the series was over. Bobby Berk revealed in an interview with Variety that the five co-hosts of the show had initially signed a seven-year contract with Netflix which would run till 2022. Bobby had already committed himself to other projects following the end of the seven-year contract cycle in 2022. Berk said the following in his interview with Vanity Fair this January:

"We'd just assumed that the show wouldn't come back if we all didn’t come back. I was like, I’m not going to be having FOMO 'cause the show is not going to happen. I had become at peace with it."

He further said:

"All the plans that I had made when I thought we weren't coming back, I just wasn’t willing to change those. I would have had to pump the brakes on multiple other projects that are already in process. We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on — that's why I left."

However, Netflix renewed the show while he had already made other plans for himself. The other members of the Fab Five have decided to continue with the series while Berk is following another direction in his career.

On leaving the Queer Eye, Berk had the following to say to Variety:

"It wasn't easy leaving the Fab Five: "'Queer Eye' has been the most amazing gift that I couldn’t have ever imagined. I’m leaving something that is a huge part of my life. Even though it’s my decision, it still wasn’t an easy one."

Bobby Berk had been an integral part of the reality series and fans are gutted that the interior designer will not be there to add his flair to the show from Season 9 onwards.

Season 8 of Queer Eye is currently streaming on Netflix.

