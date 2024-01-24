Queer Eye Season 8: Meet the cast

Queer Eye, one of the most well-renowned tv shows on Netflix, has received positive reviews for celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Its season 1 premiere was back in 2018. After seven seasons, spinoffs such as Queer Eye: Germany and Queer Eye: Brazil have also been successful.

Now that Queer Eye season 8 is on its way, fans can't wait to see what Netflix has in store for them. All six episodes are scheduled to premiere on January 24, 2024, on Netflix. The show was filmed in New Orleans, on November 23, 2023, it was announced that it has been renewed for season 9 which will be filmed in Las Vegas.

Netflix's hit feel-good reality makeover series Queer Eye's season 8 synopsis reads as follows:

"Five new style experts aid men and women in the United States who are in need of help on this reboot of the reality series that originally aired from 2003-2007."

This season, The Fab Five includes Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France.

Meet the cast of Queer Eye season 8

1) Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness is a skin specialist and hair stylist on Queer Eye. He is one of the show co-hosts who firmly believes in self-expression through clothing.

His androgynous style sets him apart from everyone. Jonathan has also made an appearance on Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness and he actively participates in raising awareness for LGBTQ+ communities' rights.

2) Tan France

Viewers might recognize Tan France from the Netflix show 'Next in Fashion'. Tan gives great fashion advice which elevates the experience of wearing luxury brands. He helps people recognize their style while recommending them items that suit their overall look better.

Alongside posting actively on YouTube and Instagram, Tan has appeared in Say Yes To the Dress, Architectural Digest, BBC, and Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

On his Instagram account, Tan likes to post pictures with his husband Rob France, and his son Ismail.

3) Antoni Porowski

Each season viewers see their favourite show host Antoni, who is usually seen cooking in the kitchen. As an expert chef, he is seen endorsing kitchen-related equipment and products on his official Instagram account. Antoni is set to feature in No Taste Like Home, a Nat Geo show that will be released in 2024. He also loves traveling and exploring new places.

4) Bobby Berk

Bobby Berk is known for his expertise in modifying homes according to the requirements of homeowners. Just like his castmate he also posts actively on his official Instagram account and YouTube channel. Moreover, he has previously been featured in Architectural Digest.

5) Karamo Brown

Throughout each season, Karamo Brown played the role of a life coach. He creates a safe environment for each participant where they can openly share their feelings. Brown has touched everyone's hearts with his empathy and compassion, viewers are impressed with his ability to make others feel better.

Apart from featuring on Netflix, he has his show Karamo, which is available on Amazon Prime Video.

To stay updated with more information regarding the Queer Eye season 8 cast members, follow their Instagram handles. All new episodes will be available to stream on the platform Netflix on January 24, 2024.