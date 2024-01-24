Queer Eye Season 8: Release date and time, what to expect and more

The wait is almost over for Queer Eye's fans as the show is set to release today.

The show, which features the 'Fab-Five' and follows them as they transform people's lives, has reached its eighth season after the growing success of its former seasons.

After the show's inception in 2018, it never looked back as entries kept flowing in to get their lives transformed by the best in the industry.

Headed by Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye is set to premiere on January 24 on Netflix.

Release time, filming locations, participants, and what to expect from Queer Eye's Season 8

Queer Eye's season 8 has again brought with it the fan-favorite team of Fab Five and their flair, the prime reason for the show's popularity.

This season of the show will consist of six episodes, and all of them will be released on the same day, on January 24, enabling viewers to binge-watch it on Netflix.

Fans will once again see the expert interior designer, chef, fashion stylist, hair and skin stylist and life coach help people do better in their lives. The participants this season include a former nun, the world's biggest Kiss fan and a football coach from a school for the deaf, among others.

The show that first was broadcast on Bravo in 2003 called Queer Eye for the Straight Guy changed into a bigger avatar as it moved to Netflix with the name Queer Eye in 2018.

This season of the show is to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, and will have six participants from the city in need of a physical and emotional transformation.

The show is known to go to different cities in the US and the world to take up the godly task of bringing positive change into people's lives. It has previously seen people from Austin, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; New South Wales, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

There are no worries for people who might finish this season soon by binging on it because the show has already renewed its season 9 and will take viewers to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The interior expert Bobby Berk's exit after Queer Eye Season 8

Bobby Berk has shown has proven his experience as an interior expert in every episode of Queer Eye since season 1.

His exit from the show is disappointing for fans because the Fab Five are a team to reckon with, who spread joy wherever they go.

In an Instagram post, Bobby Berk wrote a heartfelt caption announcing his farewell from the show. He addressed the message "to the Queer Eye community who have become a family to me".

In the message, he was grateful to viewers of the show for showing love and being brave enough to share their painful stories with him. In the tear-jerking post, Bobby also said:

"It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years, and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will."

While Bobby will always be remembered for his role in changing people's sanctuaries into safe havens, his replacement hasn't been announced yet. Fans want to make the most of Bobby while he still transforms spaces in season 8.

The fame that the Fab Five garnered through Queer Eye branched their careers into other fields as well.

Tan France was seen co-hosting Next in Fashion alongside supermodel Gigi Hadid. Jonathan Van Ness is a red-carpet sensation because of his elevated sense of fashion, apart from his show Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.

Antoni has his cooking competition Easy Bake Battle on Netflix, while Karamo Brown has his talk show named Karamo.