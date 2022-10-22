Jerry Seinfeld Beacon Theatre Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American comedian Jerry Seinfeld recently announced additional tour dates for his residency shows in 2023. The new shows will take place at the Beacon Theater in New York. Each set of dates has early and late shows. While the early shows will take place at 7:00 pm, the late shows will take place at 9:30 pm.

Jerry Seinfeld became popular with a fictionalized show of the same name, which aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998. He co-created the show with Larry David and it became one of the most-watched sitcoms of the '90s. Jerry Seinfeld, who specializes in observational comedy, has also directed various movies.

Jerry Seinfeld's new dates include early and late shows on December 16-17, January 20-21, February 3-4 and March 3-4. The popular comedian will also perform at a list of upcoming shows in cities including Baltimore, Phoenix, Santa Barbara, Atlantic City, Ft. Lauderdale, Washington, DC, Jacksonville, and beyond.

Tickets for the new residency shows will be available starting October 28 at 10:00 am ET via Ticketmaster. A ticket presale will take place on October 26 via Ticketmaster using the code "Pumpkin."

Jerry Seinfeld 2022 and 2023 tour dates (new dates in bold)

JS Touring @JSTouringEvents America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, to perform his newest stand-up routine on Friday, April 21, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21st, at 10am! ticketmaster.com/event/00005D3B… America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, to perform his newest stand-up routine on Friday, April 21, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21st, at 10am! ticketmaster.com/event/00005D3B… https://t.co/hXQQPbEy8W

October 28 – Baltimore, MD at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (early show)

October 28 – Baltimore, MD at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (late show)

October 29 – Saginaw, MI at The Down Events Center

November 04 – Tucson, AZ at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

November 05 – Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theatre

November 11 – Santa Barbara, CA at Arlington Theatre (early show)

November 11 – Santa Barbara, CA at Arlington Theatre (late show)

November 12 – Reno, NV at Reno Events Center

November 18 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (early show)

November 18 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (late show)

November 19 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (early show)

November 19 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (late show)

December 02 – Richmond, VA at Atria Theatre

December 03 – Mashantucket, CT at Premier Theater at Foxwoods

December 09 – Wiles-Barre, PA at F.M. Kirby Center (early show)

December 09 – Wiles-Barre, PA at F.M. Kirby Center (late show)

December 10 – Atlantic City, NJ at Bogota Event Center

December 16 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (early show)

December 16 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (late show)

December 17 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (early show)

December 17 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (late show)

January 06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL at Au-Rene Theater (early show)

January 06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL at Au-Rene Theater (late show)

January 13 – Sarasota, FL at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (early show)

January 13 – Sarasota, FL at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (late show)

January 20 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (early show)

January 20 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (late show)

January 21 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (early show)

January 21 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (late show)

January 27 – Stockton, CA at Bob Hope Theatre

February 03 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (early show)

February 03 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (late show)

February 04 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (early show)

February 04 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (late show)

February 10 – Washington, DC at The Anthem (early show)

February 10 – Washington, DC at The Anthem (late show)

February 11 – Washington, DC at The Anthem (early show)

February 11 – Washington, DC at The Anthem (late show)

February 17 – Springfield, IL at Sangamon Auditorium

February 18 – West Palm Beach, FL at Dreyfoos Hall (early show)

February 18 – WestPalm Beach, FL at Dreyfoos Hall (late show)

March 03 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (early show)

March 03 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (late show)

March 04 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (early show)

March 04 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre (late show)

April 20 – Jacksonville, FL at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

April 22 – Atlantic City, NJ at Bogota Event Center

May 19 – Hanover, MD at The Hall at Live!

More about Jerry Seinfeld’s recent work

Jerry Seinfeld will also star in a movie called Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story on Netflix, which is about Pop Tarts. The movie was announced in June last year. Seinfeld in a statement to Deadline, said that the impetus of the movie came to him while quarantining.

Jerry Seinfeld stated:

“Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness. So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

Apart from Unfrosted, Seinfeld has also released various headlining projects including Jerry Seinfeld: I’m Telling You For the Last Time, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Before Seinfeld, and six seasons of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

