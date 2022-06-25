Jessie James Decker family feud: Brother drama explained as singer opens up about mental health struggles 

Country singer and reality television star Jessie James Decker recently took to her Instagram profile to share the mental health struggles she has been facing. The star spoke up about her issues amid her family’s dirty laundry being aired on social media. The singer claimed that she has been attacked by several trolls online, which has taken a toll on her mental health.

On Thursday, June 23, Jessie James Decker took to Instagram to give her fans an update about her professional and personal life. While speaking about her mental health struggles, she revealed that due to her anxiety, her self-esteem and confidence took a hit.

She wrote:

“It’s been a little worse lately where I just break down and cry. I’ve been battling some body image issues, and when I really think about it, I probably always have. I go from one extreme to being obsessed with working out and being muscular and thin to just giving up and gaining because the food makes me feel better then ultimately, it’s a cycle that just gets work.”

The 34-year-old also shared that her family's struggles being brought to light has led to netizens trolling her on Reddit. She added that being "ripped apart constantly" affects her and makes her question her purpose in the business. In the post, the star also notes that all of this is making her think of "quitting everything sometimes and disappear.”

The mother-of-three added that her depression had relapsed after her concerts had to be cancelled amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. She said that she was worried about whether fans would come to her postponed tour “running later this summer.”

Jessie James Decker’s family drama explored

The I Look So Good singer’s family life became a matter of discussion after news of her estranged relationship with her brother and sister-in-law surfaced online. In her most recent Instagram post, Jessie James Decker referred to the same and said:

“I had some family issues a couple years ago that I have struggled with tremendously and still to this day make me break down and cry.”

Sources say that Jessie James Decker and her husband, retired NFL star Eric Decker, do not have a relationship with her brother, John James. Reportedly, James hasn't spoken to his family in years and had accused Jessie of “forcing a conversation that wasn’t appropriate,” which led to the rift between them

In April, John James took to social media, sharing that he and his wife Ally have not been in communication with Jessie James Decker or Eric. The following month, their mother Karen Parker held a family reunion. John James spoke about what happened during the event on the podcast The Spillover.

He exclaimed that he was thrilled to see the kids playing together and added:

“It sounds silly to say, but it felt like a dream come true. [The kids are] so loving and so good with one another. So it was really amazing to see.”

John James also has a sister named Sydney who he recently reconnected with. Speaking of his relationship with her during the reunion, he stated that they “picked up right where things left off.”

The two were reportedly “joking, being stupid like we always have.”

However, he stated that when Jessie James Decker joined them a few days later, the two siblings remained “cordial for the sake of my mother.” He added that there were no "heart to hearts" between them.

Although there seem to be some difficulties in the family’s relationship with each other, Jessie and John have not squabbled publicly. However, a subreddit claimed that John James was replying to Instagram comments, speaking about his sister, Jessie James Decker.

Jessie James Decker became a household name after she entered the country music scene in 2009. Since then, she has branched out into other genres of entertainment, including starring in the reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On, and becoming an Instagram influencer. She also opened her own clothing line named Kittenish.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far