"Jibri is super annoying": 90 Day Fiancé fans slam Jibri for attacking Ariela and calling her jealous in reunion episode

90 Day Fiancé The Couples Tell All Part 1 aired tonight on TLC. While the other couples calmly addressed their relationship issues, Jibri fought Ariela vehemently.

Jibri and Miona spoke about outshining those who were jealous of their relationship, including Jibri's family and friends. Ariela then played devil's advocate and tried to defend Jibri's mother. She suggested that Jibri might not have given her attention after the arrival of Miona in his life, making his mother jealous of their bond. Jibri immediately accused Ariela of being the most jealous among all the cast members. He was referring to a previous incident on the show when Ariela threatened Bini's female fighting partner.

When Ariela was speaking about her issues with Bini receiving attention from a lot of other women, Jibri switched seats to sit closer to Bini. He told him that Ariela was holding him back and was unsupportive of his MMA career.

Ari tried to explain that she just wanted Bini to be realistic about his career choices, but Jibri interrupted her several times. He also said that the couple would not make it in the long term.

Tim and Kenny, the Tell-All consultants, felt that Jibri had just come to the reunion to fight with others. 90 Day Fiancé fans agreed with them and felt that he was being very annoying by interfering in another woman's life.

90 Day Fiancé fans slam Jibri for interfering in Ariela and Bini's relationship

90 Day Fiancé fans slammed Jibri for calling out Ariela and questioning her relationship. They felt that Jibri was acting rude just to get attention from the other cast members.

Shut up, 90 Day Fiancé is on @90DayCray1



#90DayFiance Bini is happy to have a job to support his family. Meanwhile the guy who JUST moved out his mama house is trying to talk about ruining dreams 🙄🙄🙄. Grow tf up. #90DayFiance TellAll Bini is happy to have a job to support his family. Meanwhile the guy who JUST moved out his mama house is trying to talk about ruining dreams 🙄🙄🙄. Grow tf up. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll

SlimJim @JimTim_Slim #tellall #90DayFianceTellAll Jibri coming after other women in the show- misdirecting his anger. I can’t stand that little tool. What’s with his attitude? Is he 4’11”? He acts so insecure over compensating all the time. #90dayfiance Jibri coming after other women in the show- misdirecting his anger. I can’t stand that little tool. What’s with his attitude? Is he 4’11”? He acts so insecure over compensating all the time. #90dayfiance #tellall #90DayFianceTellAll

Self-Loathing Millennial @Margare72941697 Jibri and his extreme need to be famous he's calling people fake but he the last one to be talking. I'm not a fan of ari but jibri just as annoying. #90DayFiance Jibri and his extreme need to be famous he's calling people fake but he the last one to be talking. I'm not a fan of ari but jibri just as annoying. #90DayFiance

DSG @zorrento14

#90DayFiance

#90DaysFiance

TellAll Little miss I need attention thinks it's jibri's drag race tell all spectacular. Let the others talk. #90DayFiance TellAll Little miss I need attention thinks it's jibri's drag race tell all spectacular. Let the others talk.#90DayFiance #90DaysFiance #90DayFianceTellAll https://t.co/MxfBwb3RIe

ʟᴀᴜʀ(ᴡʜʏ)ɴ🤍 @_xoxolauryn_ Jibri starting all this drama bc he wants his own spinoff #90DayFiance Jibri starting all this drama bc he wants his own spinoff #90DayFiance

RealityTweeter @Momma_Vibes Jibri is looking for airtime at this point!!! #90DayFiance Jibri is looking for airtime at this point!!! #90DayFiance

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé The Couples Tell All Part 1 tonight?

Both Thais and Kara revealed that they were 16 weeks pregnant. Bilal and Shaeeda shared that their relationship was going fine, and they were learning new things about each other every week. Emily and Kobe mentioned that they had a girl named Scarlett from their hidden on-screen pregnancy.

The episode description reads:

"The cast of 90 Day Fiance Season 9 comes together to relive their biggest moments and hash out unresolved dramas, including a surprise first for 90 Day. Jibri gets confrontational, and Shaeeda throws shade when Bilal's ex joins the conversation."

Kobe also shared that he was working and earning to support his family. Emily became a stay-at-home mother just like she always wanted. Emily also confessed that she grew jealous of the female attention Kobe received after the show aired. She said that he had a lot of green-card marriage proposals in his DMs.

Patrick revealed that he hid the fact that he could not have children from his wife before getting married and was shocked when Thais announced that she was pregnant. Thais told the other cast members that she had caught Patrick talking with another girl the day she got engaged.

Patrick tried to deny the allegations and said that they were not in a relationship at the time. He also claimed that he did sleep with the other woman.

90 Day Fiancé The Couples Tell All Part 2 will air on TLC on August 21 at 8:00 pm ET.

Edited by Siddharth Satish