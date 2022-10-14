JID and Smino 'Luv is 4Ever' Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

American rappers JID and Smino have teamed up to co-headline a tour in 2023. The tour, titled Luv is 4Ever, will kick off on January 22, next year, at the Paramount Theater and wrap up on March 29 in Nashville at Marathon Music Works. The rappers will also make stops in Vancouver, Portland, Atlanta, Miami, and New York City, among other cities.

The tour is in support of the artists’ recent work. While JID recently released the album The Forever Story, Smino is slated to release his new LP titled Luv 4 Rent.

Tickets for all shows of the tour will be available from October 14 at 10 am CDT via Ticketmaster. Prices for the New York show start at $49.50 via axs.com. The show also offers various packages, including a JID meet and greet package, JID early entry package, Smino Real Luv Package, and Smino Luv Package. These packages are available on the website until February 17, 2023.

JID and Smino 'Luv is 4ever' 2023 Tour dates

January 22 -- Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

January 24 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - PNE Forum

January 26 -- Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

January 28 -- Oakland, CA - The Fox

January 31 -- Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

February 02 -- San Diego, CA - SOMA San Diego

February 03 -- Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

February 08 -- Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

February 10 -- Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

February 13 -- Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

February 14 -- Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

February 15 -- San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

February 16 -- Houston, TX - Mayou Music Center

February 18 -- Atlanta, CA - Coca-Cola Roxy

February 21 -- St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

February 22 -- Miami, FL - Oasis Wynwood

February 24 -- Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

February 26 -- Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 01 -- Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 03 -- New York, NY - Terminal 5

March 07 -- Wallingford, CT - Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

March 09 -- Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

March 12 -- Montreal, Quebec - M Telus

March 15 -- Toronto, Ontario - History

March 17 -- Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

March 18 -- Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 21 -- Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 23 -- Madison, WI - The Sylvee

March 24 -- Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

March 25 -- Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

March 28 -- Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 29 -- Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

More about the rappers

JID is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter, who is a part of the musical collective Spillage Village consisting of Hollywood JB, JordxnBryant, and 6lack, among others. He is also a member of hip hop supergroup Zoink Gang, which has Smino, Buddy, and Guapdad 4000. The artist released his debut album in 2017, titled The Never Story, followed by DiCaprio 2 in 2018.

In 2021, JID released the single, Enemy, with Imagine Dragons, which became the highest charting and most popular single, peaking at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. His most recent album, The Forever Story, received widespread acclaim from critics and peaked at number 12 on Billboard 200.

American rapper and singer Smino is the founder of the musical collective Zero Fatigue with Bari, Monte Booker, Jay2, and Ravyn Lenae. The artist gained recognition in 2012 when he released a mixtape called Smeezy Dot Com and a collaboration mixtape with Bari called Retail.

It was followed by two EPs: S!Ck S!Ck S!Ck and blkjuptr. In 2017, he released his debut studio album, blkswn, followed by his second studio album, NØIR, in 2018. His upcoming album, Luv 4 Rent, will be released on October 28 this year, featuring the new track 90 Proof.

