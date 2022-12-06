Jill Scott Tour 2023: Rescheduled dates, tickets, venues and more

American singer-songwriter Jill Scott has announced the rescheduled dates for her reunion tour dates scheduled for February 2023. The tour is billed as the Who Is Jill Scott? The anniversary tour, and is in support of the artist's debut album. It will kick off on February 28, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia and will conclude on June 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

In a statement, Scott said that she and her band were excited about their tour three years ago but Covid-19 shut them down. She urged people to attend her concert and to "come feel again." She added:

“Relive your favorite moments. Ya’ll ready to settle down and get with this?!? It’s a lot of love here.”

Tickets for Jill Scott’s tour will be available via the artist presale on the singer’s website and fans can use the code Village. A Live Nation Urban presale will be available from December 7, 2022 at 10 am PT with the code Cheer. A general public onsale will be available from December 9, 2022 at 10 am PT.

Additional details for the tour will be available from missjillscott.com.

Jill Scott 2023 tour dates

Starting in Augusta, Georgia, Jill Scott's tour will begin on February 28, 2023 and will end in June 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

⭐Jill Scott⭐ @missjillscott



missjillscott.com Here is the list of cities where we are bringing the 23rd anniversary "Who Is Jill Scott?" tour. I can't wait to see you. Here is the list of cities where we are bringing the 23rd anniversary "Who Is Jill Scott?" tour. I can't wait to see you.missjillscott.com https://t.co/bkqrdce5T1

February 28 – Augusta, GA at Bell Auditorium

March 02 – Macon, GA at City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex

March 04 – Columbia, SC at The Township Auditorium

March 07 – Jacksonville, FL at Moran Theater

March 16 – Philadelphia, PA at The Met

March 18 – Philadelphia, PA at The Met

March 23 – Brooklyn, NY at Kings Theatre

March 27 – Newark, NJ at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

March 29 – Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 31 – Detroit, MI at Fox Theatre

April 01 – Cleveland, OH at MGM Northfield Park

April 23 – Nashville, TN at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

April 26 – Memphis, TN at Orpheum Theatre

April 28 – Chattanooga, TN at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

May 03 – Savannah, GA at Johnny Mercer Theatre

May 05 – Greensboro, NC at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

May 06 – Atlanta, GA at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

May 11 – Washington DC at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 14 – Washington DC at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

June 22 – Los Angeles, CA at The Hollywood Bowl

Jill Scott will perform 18 tracks from her debut album

Jill Scott is a multi-Grammy award winning artist whose tour is in support of her debut album titled, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1. The artist is set to perform 18 tracks from her debut album. The project is double-platinum certified and features hits including A Long Walk, Gettin’ in the Way, He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat) and The Way among others.

The single, A Long Walk from the album earned the artist a Grammy nomination in early 2003 for Best Female Vocal Performance.

In 2005, Scott won a Grammy for Best Urban/Alternative R&B Performance for Cross My Mind. In 2007, Scott contributed on a single with artists George Benson and Al Jarreau titled God Bless The Child. The single won Scott her second Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance.

Scott was featured on hip hop artist Lupe Fiasco’s single Daydreaming, which won her a 2008 Grammy for Best Urban/Alternative Performance.

Earlier in 2020, Scott and Erkyah Badu came together for the first live stream rap battle between women. The near-three battle was joined by the likes of Michelle Obama, Spike Lee, Quincy Jones and Janet Jackson.

Poll : 0 votes