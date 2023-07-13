Jimmy Darts GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $30,000 to help Grandma Carrie retire sooner

Social media influencer Jimmy Darts, who is famous for his random acts of kindness, is striving to change lives yet again. This time, the TikToker is aiming to provide financial security to Carrie, an old woman he encountered at a Subway outlet, who provided impeccable customer service. In turn, Jimmy wanted to help the lady retire sooner.

To achieve this goal, Jimmy Darts, whose actual name is Jimmy Kellog, launched a GoFundMe on Sunday, July 8. The fundraiser, set with an initial goal of $20,000, had already exceeded its goal by a wide margin at the time of writing.

Carrie was also given the opportunity to throw the first pitch at a Twins game, where she got to know that people had helped raise more than $20,000 for her.

Jimmy Darts' initial encounter with the sweet old lady was recorded and posted on his TikTok account with over 11.8 million followers. The video, posted on Sunday, July 9, has since amassed over 714, 900 views. In the video, Jimmy tipped the old lady with $500 for her service and she was seen getting overwhelmed with emotion.

Jimmy Darts' GoFundMe for Carrie now has a $50,000 goal

Jimmy launched a GoFundMe with an initial target of $20,000. In the description of the page, he wrote:

"I was at subway today and met the most amazing and sweet lady named Carrie! Her warmth and customer service was incredible."

After tipping her $500, Jimmy said that Carrie broke down and told him about her life. She narrated how her husband was injured and could not work, adding that her grandbabies live with them as she provides for them by working six days a week.

Jimmy Darts ended the GoFundMe description by writing:

So let’s change Carrie's life by helping her retire sooner than later!

Carrie's GoFundMe page set up by Jimmy Darts

The response was tremendous, as $20,000 and more were raised in no time. At the time of writing the fundraiser amassed $31,935 from over 1,900 donations.

In a follow-up video that received over 2.7 million views on TikTok, Jimmy surprised Carrie with a letter that said that she would throw the first pitch at the day's (July 9) Twins game, where she would receive another surprise.

Carrie threw the pitch to cheers from the crowd, after which it was revealed to her that people all over the country had raised more than $20,000 to help her retire early.

Carrie couldn't contain her emotions and broke down in disbelief as the announcer called her the joy of their community. Due to the immense response from people all over the country, underneath the video, Jimmy urged people to continue contributing so the amount could be taken to $50,000.

Carrie broke down after receiving Jimmy's $500 tip

Jimmy Dart's first encounter with Carrie started off with him asking her how her day was going. "Busy" she replied as she had to close shop in the night and open the next day. Both of them shook hands and Carrie wished him a good day before offering a glass for water, in case he was going to eat in.

Afterward, Jimmy claimed that there was something wrong with the sandwich and gave what looked like a wrapped sandwich to Carrie. However, inside the wrap was $500 for her. Jimmy explained to a surprised Carrie that the tip was for incredible customer service and for being an amazing person. Carrie could not believe it and hugged Jimmy while thanking him for his generosity.

