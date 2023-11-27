JJJJound x Reebok Classic Nylon “Grey” sneakers: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Reebok recently partnered with JJJJound for yet another time to present their fresh take on another Reebok Classic Nylon sneaker style. The popular duo has dressed the shoe in gray tones.

The JJJJound x Reebok Classic Nylon sneakers are all set to enter the footwear scene on Thursday, December 7, at 12 pm EST. These shoes will be available for purchase via the online site of JJJJound, followed by the wider global release scheduled for December 14.

JJJJound x Reebok Classic Nylon sneakers are adorned with beige and taupe hues all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming collab Reebok Classic Nylon sneakers (Image via JJJJound)

Justin Saunders, who is more commonly recognized by his fashion label, JJJJound, has demonstrated throughout his life's work that one of his primary passions is footwear.

From ASICS to New Balance and Vans to his latest connection with Reebok, the Montreal-based designer has built a cult-like vibe around each of his highly desired pieces, which often resell for more than threefold the original cost of the item. His most recent partnership is with Reebok.

JJJJound and Reebok have teamed up once again to bring back the Classic Nylon shape with a tonal gray palette. This edition comes shortly after JJJJound's launch of a subtle black Club C previously in the ongoing year.

Expand Tweet

The sneaker was supposedly influenced by the color combinations of the initial computer rooms introduced in the 1980s, with hues revolving around gray, taupe, and beige.

The majority of the uppers are decked in the eponymous gray tones. Both the toe tops and mudguards feature similar gray tones, which complement the beige tones applied to the tongue flaps.

These neutral tongues are topped with matching lace sets. Adjacent to the laces and eyestays, the branding mark of JJJJound is placed. These branding tags are placed above the crisp white stripes that are characteristic of the Reebok Classic Nylon model. Rounding out the shoe is the EVA sole unit, which is made using dark tones of taupe.

The description of the upcoming collab Classic Nylon sneaker on JJJJound’s website reads,

“JJJJound’s second iteration of Reebok’s Classic Nylon showcases the same original materials from its inception while inspired from the color schemes of the first computer rooms launched in the 1980’s with palettes revolving around greys, taupes and beiges.”

Mark your calendars for the JJJJound x Reebok Classic Nylon “Grey” shoes that will be accessible in the next few days. Those curious to get their hands on these joint sneakers can stay tuned to the brand’s online sites.

More about JJJJound

Expand Tweet

Justin R. Saunders is the creative force and shrewd genius behind the design company JJJJound. The interior design firm owned and operated by Saunders welcomed its first customers in 2006. It is already a completely functional apparel business at this point in time.

The popular fashion designer has been making use of the company ever since it was founded in order to motivate others who are in close proximity to him. Not only does this necessitate the creation of considerable material assets and their installation, but it also necessitates the production of robust and high-quality commodities.

JJJound has previously collaborated with a variety of well-known footwear companies, including New Balance, Crocs, ASICS, Reebok, Salomon, and Vans.