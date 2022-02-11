Joe Millionaire: Kurt Sowers falls under Carolyn Moore's spell in episode seven

Fox's Joe Millionaire episode seven began with the men competing for dates to get to know the women better and build a strong connection with them. The men in the episode compete in a relay race situation with different elements of high life as well as real life.

The atmosphere at the beginning of the episode of Joe Millionaire was bittersweet, with women discussing the previous night's elimination. Annie revealed that Carolyn said Kurt Sowers confessed to missing her while deciding to spend another week with Carolyn during elimination in episode 6.

Amanda confessed that she might have to make a decision if he kept on choosing Carolyn over other connections in the house.

Joe Millionaire star Kurt is easily influenced by Carolyn

The game that the men were competing in had a winner who would be crowned King, and he would get the first choice of his queen for the night and go on a classic fairy tale date. The others would have a more "humble version" of the fairy tale date.

Kurt eventually won the competition on Joe Millionaire and chose Carolyn to take on the date, while Steven Mcbee chose Annie to build a stronger connection on the date. For Kurt, the date meant serious questions for Carolyn as he felt that she kept avoiding tough conversations.

"She asks as if I am being unreasonable wanting to ask this. They have to happen."

The date for Kurt and Carolyn started off with them popping off champagne and then got straight into the conversation. Carolyn began by asking Kurt what was going on in his mind, to which he said:

"My bond with you is unspoken, but I have real concerns over our actual life together."

The Joe Millionaire star instantly pointed out that Kurt was "letting fear drive," and Kurt corrected her by saying it was not fear but rationale. Carolyn did not let Kurt finish what he was saying and told him to "get out of his head." In a confessional, Carolyn said:

"The fact that there is a possibility that Kurt can give in to an insecurity about my ex-husband instead of facing it headfirst and giving up love because of this insecurity -- it just doesn't make any sense to me."

She gave Kurt options to either go with "safe and easy" or "real and scary." Kurt felt that Carolyn had completely put him under her spell. He said:

"She is a feisty one, that Carolyn. We've just kind of done the whole circle back thing with all of my questions pertaining to her current life. She's still dancing around it, but when I'm sitting there looking at her, she puts me under her spell... and that worries me."

Kurt ultimately chose Carolyn to stay during the elimination, which marked her as a very strong contender on the show.

Also Read Article Continues below

Joe Millionaire Season 2 airs every Thursday at 8.00 pm ET on Fox.

Edited by Shaheen Banu