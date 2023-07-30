Joe Pickett season 2 episode 10 (finale) recap: Did the Grimm brothers help Joe? 

The season finale of Joe Pickett was titled The Third Way. It was released on July 30, 2023, on Paramount+ and was directed by Shana Stein and written by John Erick Dowdle.

The finale episode saw Joe and the rest of the team forming an ally with the dreaded Grimm brothers. Together they didn't just manage to save Marissa but also managed to take down Hank and the goons.

Joe Pickett season 2 episode 10 (finale) recap: Will Shannon go to jail?

The season 2 finale of Joe Pickett saw our heroes strike an unlikely alliance with the infamous Grimm brothers. When Hank and his goons were searching the woods for Marissa, one of the Grimm brothers spotted them and informed his brother about what was transpiring. Meanwhile, a furious Deputy McLanahan interrogated Marybeth about Joe and Shannon's whereabouts. When he was unsuccessful, he ordered a deputy to lock Marybeth up.

Marybeth tried to explain Cricket Barnum's crimes and how Charlie Left Hand could testify. Meanwhile, three masked men planned to enter the Pickett household, but Missy and the kids had escaped.

Joe met with the Grimm brothers and tried to convince them to save Marissa, who was in danger. The brothers didn't believe Joe at first, but they had a lengthy discussion when Nate showed up. They even explained the tragic reason behind their living in the mountain and how the government destroyed their family. At last, the four men joined forces and decided to save Marissa.

Nate, Joe, and the Grimm brothers gradually killed every goon, including Hank. The four men had a newfound respect for each other. Marissa then showed up to inform everyone that Shannon needed help. Joe, Nate, Shannon, and Marissa reunited in the forest. Joe told Shannon that it was his job to arrest him and that life could be easier for her if she cooperated with the officials. Shannon needed medical attention, and Nate knew a place for her.

Joe and Marissa then met with Deputy McLanahan and his crew. Marissa explained to McLanahan everything about Barnum and how he committed hideous crimes against women. McLanahan even informed Joe and Marybeth that they were in the clear.

Towards the end, Charlie Left Hand brought his daughter to a posterboard of missing people. He told his daughter that she had given everyone the hope of finding them. Back at the Pickett’s, everyone was happy. Joe and his wife were even doing a romantic dance.

The season ends with several cars driving down the road with people campaigning for justice for the Grimm Brothers. The Pickett family went outside when a woman showed up.

The woman said,

"Do you miss me, baby?"

Lucy Pickett asked who she was, to which April (Joe's adopted daughter) said,

"That was my mother."

Joe Pickett synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Joe Pickett Season 2 reads,

"In Season 2, Wyoming Game Warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes his is just one of a series of gruesome murders."

It further states,

"To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid, and his own tortured past. Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill), discover that the murdered men weren’t as innocent as they seemed, but when they dig too deep, they are forced to go on the run and fight for their very lives."

Joe Pickett is directed by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle. The show is based on Joe Pickett by novelist C. J. Box.