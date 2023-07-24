Joe Pickett season 2 episode 9 recap: How can Joe and Marybeth prove their innocence?

Joe Pickett season 2 episode 9 was released on July 23, 2023, on Paramount+. Titled If This Is Goodbye, the episode was directed by Shana Stein and written by Nelson Greaves. The episode saw Joe and his wife Marybeth planning their next steps and in order to prove their innocence, they need to expose Sheriff Barnum.

The latest episode of Joe Pickett looked like a compilation of cat and mouse chases. Only a few people were aware that Sheriff Barnum was a r*pist and that he was doing everything to save himself. The sheriff was even shot by Marybeth after he denied his crimes.

Joe Pickett season 2 episode 9 recap: Who were Hank and his men after?

The episode started where the previous one ended and saw a terrified Marybeth standing outside her car with a gun pointed at Sheriff Barnum. Marybeth confronted Barnum about the crimes he had committed while the latter pretended to be clueless. He then took the gun from her and shot straight at Marissa's phone.

He then pointed the gun at Marybeth just as Shannon showed up and tackled Barnum who still managed to shoot Marybeth's shoulder. Just as everyone thought that the sheriff had won, Marbeth shot him dead, and the two women fled the scene.

Deputy McLanahan and Joe soon arrived on the scene and got into a disagreement. Joe ended up punching the deputy and began searching for his wife, Marybeth. Joe found the two women and the couple soon realized that the photo they handed to Sheriff Barnum and the voicemail were gone. This was the evidence to prove their innocence.

Meanwhile, Hank Scarlett and his men learned that Shannon was not dead. They headed to the woods to search for her. However, Nate came face to face with one of Hank's men. He apprehended the man and forced him to reveal their plan. He needed an advantage over the goons. Nate then called Joe and informed him of what he had managed to do.

The goons were headed to the forest to kill one of the girls. However, Joe realized that the girl was not Shannon but in fact Marissa. Joe and his wife were aware that they could get out of the mess if only they could prove Sheriff Barnum guilty. They have to save Marrisa before Hank and his goons got to her.

At the end of the episode, Sheriff McLanahan showed up at the cabin and promised to shoot Joe but the latter used Marybeth as a distraction. While Sheriff McLanahan kept talking, Joe and Shannon rode off into the woods.

Joe Pickett synopsis

The synopsis of Joe Pickett season 2 according to Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"In Season 2, Wyoming Game Warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes his is just one of a series of gruesome murders. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid, and his own tortured past."

It adds that Joe and his wife Marybeth find out that the murdered men weren't as innocent as they seemed. However, after digging in a little too deep, the couple is forced to go on the run and fight for their lives.

Joe Pickett is directed by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle.

The finale of Joe Pickett will be released on July 30, 2023, and on Paramount+.