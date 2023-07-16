Joe Pickett season 2 episode 8 recap: Was Sheriff Barnum evil?

Season 2 of Joe Pickett is almost coming to an end. Thankfully, everything shown so far is beginning to make sense as our hero's nemesis has finally been revealed. The town had been ravaged by a serial killer for a while, and due to the efforts of Joe and his wife Marybeth, the case might reach a conclusion soon.

This episode, titled A Call For Help, saw the sickening revelation of Sheriff Barnum's true intentions. He was a part of the "wolf pack" too and also participated in the crimes against women. This episode was written by Stacy Chbosky and released on July 16, 2023, on Paramount+.

Joe Pickett season 2 episode 8 recap: Why did Sheriff Barnum kill Marissa?

The episode began with a flashback where the "wolf pack" is shown having the time of their lives in a camp. They were joined by Marissa. She drank some alcohol offered to her by one of the group members and got dizzy. When she woke up the next day, she had no recollection of what had happened the previous day.

Cut to the present: Joe informed his wife Marybeth about the situation, and she suggested he visit Charlie's. The couple then spoke to Gloria, who explained what happened to the "wolf pack". She also revealed that she had been r*ped. The trio then went to have a word with Sheriff Barnum.

Soon it was revealed that the picture of the wolf pack was taken by none other than Sheriff Barnum himself. When Joe and Marybeth showed him the picture, he burned it in the couple's absence.

In a room, Marissa and Shannon discussed what the "wolf pack" had done to them. Marissa wanted to go to the cops with evidence, but Shannon said that was not going to help. The latter then told the former to do what she wanted, but keep Shannon out of it.

So Marissa went to the police and realized that Sheriff Barnum was present at the campsite. Shannon was right all along because Barnum himself was involved in the rape case. The Sheriff soon shot and killed Marissa.

Barnum negotiated with Shannon. He told her that he was going to transfer her to prison, but while doing so, she was supposed to run out of the vehicle and stay away. When he was taking her, Shannon realized that the sheriff had no intention to stop the car.

All of a sudden, a guardian angel in the form of Marybeth appeared. She stopped her car in the middle of the road and instructed Sheriff Barnum to hand over the prisoner to her. The episode came to an end here.

Joe Pickett synopsis

According to the Rotten Tomatoes official YouTube channel, the synopsis for Joe Pickett season 2 states,

"In Season 2, Wyoming Game Warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes his is just one of a series of gruesome murders."

It further states,

"To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid, and his own tortured past. Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill), discover that the murdered men weren’t as innocent as they seemed, but when they dig too deep, they are forced to go on the run and fight for their very lives."

Joe Pickett is directed by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle.