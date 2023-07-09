Joe Pickett's second season began with a murder mystery, with three local hunters brutally murdered with no clues. Although there were numerous suspects, the actual killer remained unidentified.

In the recent episode titled Fair Chase, the identity of the killer was finally revealed to be Shannon Moore, also known as Shenandoah, the wife of Klamath Moore. The episode, which was directed by Janice Cooke, was released on July 9, 2023, on Paramount+.

Joe Pickett season 2 episode 7 recap: Why was Shenandoah killing hunters?

The episode began with Vern complaining about his life in prison to Joe. Joe's only reason to interact with the former was to get information about the wolf pack (the people who had targets on their backs). However, Vern did not disclose any information. Instead, he expressed his desire for Joe to facilitate his early release from prison

Joe harbored a strong dislike for Vern due to the way he had mistreated his wife, Marybeth. However, Marybeth urged Joe to set aside his ego and prepare for Vern's release.

Joe then visited the last living member of the wolf pack, Arlen Scarlett. Arlen straight up pointed a gun at Joe and told him that maybe he should be concerned about his own life.

Meanwhile, Vern finally revealed some information about the wolf pack. Apparently, there was a young Native American girl who was hired by a couple of hunters to cook for them at a camp. However, one day, the girl made an accusation against them, claiming that they had drugged and r*ped her. Upon learning of the situation, the deputy aligned himself with the hunters.

Marybeth looked at the picture of the wolf pack carefully and saw one of the hunters carrying a pink bag. She instantly made the connection that Charlie's missing daughter Marissa might have been present during the day of the photograph.

Joe continued his investigation and reached the school to talk to the teacher about a girl called Shenandoah. This was the same girl who accused the hunters of drugging and r*ping her. Upon further inspection, he realized this girl was none other than Shannon Moore, the wife of Klamath Moore (the animal activist). Joe finally realized the true purpose of Klamath's visit to Saddlestring.

Joe and Sheriff Barnum devised a plan to bait Klamath. However, Klamath realized he was being set up. So he began feeling on foot, causing mass confusion for our heroes.

The chase ultimately concluded when Klamath was apprehended, and Barnum tragically shot and killed him. Marybeth called her husband and informed him that the drugging and r*ping was recurring thing.

While the couple was on the phone, Shenandoah showed up and slit Randy's throat. She even announced that she was the killer of the r*pists.

According to Rotten Tomatoes' official Youtube channel, the synopsis of Joe Pickett season 2 reads:

"In Season 2, Wyoming Game Warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes his is just one of a series of gruesome murders. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid, and his own tortured past."

It continues:

"Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill), discover that the murdered men weren’t as innocent as they seemed, but when they dig too deep, they are forced to go on the run and fight for their very lives."

Joe Pickett stars Michael Dorman, Julianna Guill, Sharon Lawrence, Paul Sparks and several others.

