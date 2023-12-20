John Boyega embarrasses Jonathan Majors’ role after he's asked to replace him as Kang

John Boyega’s reply to replacing Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror has been very decisive. With Marvel’s final announcement about parting ways with Majors after the results of his trial came out, speculations are rife about which actor would replace him in the MCU. Since the character of Kang the Conqueror was positioned as the arch-villain for Phase 6 of the MCU, he was supposed to have a major story arc. The current state of affairs points to Jonathan not finishing his arc, which leaves a void.

John Boyega has been one of the top choices of Kang’s replacement for fans since the news of charges against Jonathan broke out. The critically acclaimed actor seemed the first choice for many fans after his inclusion in the Star Wars franchise. However, Boyega has clearly indicated that he is not interested in doing the role using a Donkey meme from Shrek.

John Boyega expresses disinterest in playing Kang in an embarrassing meme

Boyega is not replacing Jonathan in MCU (Image via Reddit@Weorking )

Boyega shares a funny meme to reply (Image via Reddit@TheMysticMop)

In November 2023, John Boyega posted a picture of himself with Anthony Mackie, the new Captain America. Fans asked him to get in touch with the MCU to get into the shoes of the arch-villain. The Star Wars actor replied in the negative, posting a meme of Donkey from Shrek shaking his head.

While the reply is clear, some fans have found the choice of Donkey hilarious, and others have found it justified as Boyega’s experience with Disney was not very comfortable. His role as Finn, the ex-Stormtrooper, in the Star Wars franchise was not treated well and was sidelined, despite being promised good character development.

Some fans remember the actor speaking to Men’s Health as early as August 2022 about not being interested in playing Kang.

“That’s not in the vision for me now, I want to do nuanced things. I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”

Why is Jonathan Majors exiting the MCU?

Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of domestic assault (Image via ABC)

While MCU fans know the story, for the unversed, Majors was set to play the main villain, Kang the Conqueror, in MCU’s Phases 5 and 6. The character was introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The variants of the villains swarming various timelines of the multiverse were to become the main team of antagonists. One variant, He Who Remains, was included in Loki season 1, while another, Victor Timely, was shown in Loki season 2.

However, actor Jonathan Majors found himself embroiled in a domestic violence case, and Marvel has been in a dilemma about his continued involvement with the banner. As such, the verdict for the assault charges is out, and Majors has been found guilty of third-degree assaults and harassment. The banner has cut all ties with the Creed actor.

While there is no further news about the character’s arc, fans have started an actor hunt for a replacement, and John Boyega’s name came up again. The Pacific Rim actor has again put rumors to rest by swiftly denying any involvement with the MCU character.

Why does John Boyega not want to play Kang?

Boyega played ex-Stormtrooper Finn in Star Wars franchise (Image via Lucasfilms)

While John Boyega had previously expressed a desire to do nuanced roles and not something like a megavillain, his experience with Disney had not been favorable. As per GQ Magazine’s September 2020 issue, his character was sidelined in the Star Wars series, and he hinted at racism.

The racism-activist actor may not want to do anything with the large banner. Besides, the character of Kang may not have ample opportunity for the They Killed Tyrone actor to portray nuanced emotions. What will happen with Kang the Conqueror in the MCU remains to be seen.