John Mulaney: Baby J on Netflix - Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Comedy fans can now gear up for a show that will have them glued to their screens, as John Mulaney is set to return with his highly anticipated Netflix special, John Mulaney: Baby J. Set to premiere on April 25, 2023, the stand-up spectacle promises to deliver an unforgettable night of wit and side-splitting humor. John Mulaney, known for his outstanding contributions to Saturday Night Live and past Netflix hits, The Comeback Kid, and Kid Gorgeous is the star of the series.

Viewers will be treated to a revealing exploration of Mulaney's personal journey and signature comedic style. The special will definitely be an engaging and entertaining watch for audiences worldwide.

John Mulaney: Baby J - Unveiling his hilarious and raw journey on Netflix

John Mulaney: Baby J marks his first special since leaving rehab in 2021. The special is directed by Alex Timbers and has music from the rock band Talking Heads, and was filmed at the Boston Symphony Hall in February 2023. The special follows Mulaney's successful Netflix specials, The Comeback Kid (2015) and Kid Gorgeous (2018).

In one of Mulaney's recent appearances, he joked about his intervention and path to sobriety, saying:

"Do you know how bad of a drug problem you have to have that when you open a door and see people gathered, your first thought is, 'This is an intervention about my drug problem. There's no other reason people would be behind the door.''

The 36-second teaser trailer for John Mulaney: Baby J hints at the comedian's willingness to share seemingly horrifying stories with his audience. Mulaney said that while people will process how "obnoxious, wasteful, and unlikable" the story is, that is the one he is willing to tell them.

The trailer for John Mulaney: Baby J effectively sets the stage for Mulaney's signature wit and self-deprecation, leaving viewers eager for more.

Comedian tackles personal struggles on the Netflix stage

Mulaney's background as a writer on Saturday Night Live, has undoubtedly contributed to his success. He was one of the co-creators of the iconic character, Stefon. His stand-up career, including his Emmy win for Kid Gorgeous in 2018, has cemented him as a comedic force to be reckoned with.

John Mulaney's journey through rehab and his experiences as a new father with partner Olivia Munn added depth to his humor. It allowed him to connect with audiences on a more personal level. During his appearance on Saturday Night Live, Mulaney joked about his newborn son.

He said that the doctors put them on a warmer under a big bright light that shone into his eyes. Mulaney added that while his son was annoyed, he wasn't crying, the newborn only looked at the light and put his hands up. Mulaney noted that when he saw it, he thought to himself that it was his son, "a polite man in an uncomfortable situation," who will not make a fuss.

In addition to the Netflix release, John Mulaney is scheduled to perform Baby J live at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles during the Netflix Is a Joke Fest in May 2023. Fans can look forward to experiencing the show in person and streaming it from the comfort of their homes.

As the countdown begins for the much-awaited premiere of John Mulaney: Baby J on Netflix, fans eagerly anticipate the show's debut on April 25, 2023, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes