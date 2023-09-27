John Mulaney in Concert 2023: Presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

John Mulaney has announced another tour, "John Mulaney in Concert," scheduled to be held from November 2, 2023, to December 31, 2023, in venues across the mainland United States. It will be the latest comedy tour by the actor-comedian this year.

The comedian announced that the new tour will feature shows in cities such as Toledo, Macon, and Hollywood, among others, via a post on his official Instagram account on September 26, 2023.

The presale for the tour will be available on September 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed with the code COMEDY. General tickets will be available on September 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Presales and tickets can be obtained from the official website of the comedian.

The tour will start in New York and end in Arizona

John Mulaney released his latest comedy film special, John Mulaney: Baby J, on April 25, 2023. The comedy special, his first in five years, was received positively by critics, earning nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Since then, the comedian has performed at shows throughout North America, with the last one scheduled to be on October 13, 2023, at the NYCB Theater in Westbury, New York.

The full list of dates and venues for the John Mulaney in Concert tour is given below:

November 2, 2023 – Kingston, New York, at Ulster Performing Arts Center

November 4, 2023 – Troy, New York, at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

November 11, 2023 – Toledo, Ohio, at Stranahan Theater

November 12, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio, at Palace Theatre

November 16, 2023 – Columbia, South Carolina, at Township Auditorium

November 17, 2023 – Athens, Georgia, at The Classic Center Theater*

November 18, 2023 – Macon, Georgia, at Macon City Auditorium*

November 19, 2023 – Savannah, Georgia, at Johnny Mercer Theatre

November 30, 2023 – Hanover, Maryland, at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel*

December 1, 2023 – Reading, Pennsylvania, at Santander Arena

December 2, 2023 – Norfolk, Virginia, at Chartway Arena

December 3, 2023 – State College, Pennsylvania, at Bryce Jordan Center

December 8, 2023 – Biloxi, Mississippi, at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

December 9, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

December 14, 2023 – Tampa, Florida, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

December 15, 2023 – Hollywood, Florida, at Hard Rock Live

December 21, 2023 – Rosemont, Illinois, at Rosemont Theatre

December 31, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theatre

More about John Mulaney and his career

John Mulaney was born on August 26, 1982, and began exhibiting acting talents at an early age, joining a children's comedy sketch group called The Rugrats at the age of seven. The comedian would later go on to graduate from Georgetown University in 2000, majoring in English.

The comedian had his first breakthrough when he was hired as part of the writing team behind Saturday Night Live in 2008, a position he remained in for four seasons.

The comedian achieved critical acclaim with his comedy special John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, which was released on May 1, 2018. The special won the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards.