John Petrucci 2022 tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

American progressive metal band Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci has announced a 28-day tour. The tour, slated to begin this October, will also feature John Petrucci’s former bandmate and drummer Mike Portnoy. The trek will kick off on October 5 in Providence, Rhode Island. It will run through November 17 in Toronto.

This is the first time since 2010 that the band’s founding members John Petrucci and Mike Portnoy will be sharing a stage together since the latter's departure. Earlier in 2020, John Petrucci and Portnoy had collaborated for Terminal Velocity.

John Petrucci @JPetrucci



The NYC show on October 13th goes on sale right now with presale code “TERMINAL”.



Check back often - more dates to be announced soon!



#JohnPetrucci @MikePortnoy If that weren’t exciting enough, very special guests Meanstreak will be opening all the shows!!The NYC show on October 13th goes on sale right now with presale code “TERMINAL”.Check back often - more dates to be announced soon! #JohnPetrucci Tour @MikePortnoy If that weren’t exciting enough, very special guests Meanstreak will be opening all the shows!! The NYC show on October 13th goes on sale right now with presale code “TERMINAL”. Check back often - more dates to be announced soon!#JohnPetrucci #JohnPetrucciTour

The tour will also feature bassist Dave LaRue and female metal band Meanstreak. Meanstreak consists of Petrucci’s wife Rena and Portnoy’s wife Marlene.

John Petrucci’s 2022 North American Tour Tickets and Dates

Ticket presales for the John Petrucci shows are currently ongoing via Ticketmaster. Tickets are available in the General Admission, Mezzanine, Premier Silver Seating and Silver Gold Seating Categories. These are priced at $45, $50, $65 and $125 respectively.

The guitarist will perform on the following tour dates:

October 05 – Providence, RI at The Strand

October 06 – Ridgefield, CT at Ridgefield Playhouse

October 07 – Boston, MA at Berklee Performance Center

October 12 – Red Bank, NJ at Count Basie

October 13 – New York, NY at Town Hall

October 14 – Glenside, PA at The Keswick Theatre

October 15 – Washington, DC at Lincoln Theater

October 17 – Richmond, VA at The National

October 19 – Atlanta, GA at Buckhead Theatre

October 20 – Nashville, TN at CMA Theater

October 21 – Charleston, SC at Charleston Music Hall

October 22 – Clearwater, FL at Capitol Theatre

October 23 – Orlando, FL at Hard Rock Café

October 26 – New Orleans, LA at House of Blues

October 27 – San Antonio, TX at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

October 28 – Houston, TX at Stafford Centre

October 29 – Oklahoma City, OK at Tower Theatre

October 30 – Dallas, TX at Factory Deep Ellum

November 02 – Phoenix, AZ at Celebrity Theater

November 03 – San Diego, CA at The Magnolia

November 04 – Los Angeles, CA at Ace Hotel

November 05 – Anaheim, CA at House of Blues

November 07 – San Francisco, CA at Palace of Fine Arts

November 12 – Minneapolis, MN at Pantages Theatre

November 13 – Chicago, IL at The Vic

November 14 – Milwaukee, WI at Pabst Theater

November 16 – Cleveland, OH at House of Blues

November 17 – Toronto, ON at Danforth Music Hall

More about Dream Theater

Dream Theater is an American progressive metal band that was created in 1985 as Majesty. John Petrucci, John Myung, and Mike Portnoy formed the band while attending Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. Members of the band dropped out of college to concentrate on their band, which ultimately became popular as Dream Theater.

The band currently consists of guitarist Petrucci, Myung, vocalist James LaBrie, keyboardist Jordan Rudess, and drummer Mike Mangini. Petrucci and Myung are the only founding members who have continued to perform with the band since its inception. Portnoy resigned in 2010.

The group has so far released fifteen studio albums, with 1992's Images and Words being their best-selling work. The band most recently took home their first Grammy for Best Metal Performance for the song The Alien from their 2021 album, A View from Top of the World.

Dream Theater separately performed a show on August 10 in Indonesia. They are also set to perform at the Download Festival in Japan on August 14, following which they will embark on the South American leg of their tour. However, Portnoy will join John Petrucci only for the North American leg of the tour.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das