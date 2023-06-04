John Regala cause of death: Tributes pour in as Filipino actor passes away at 55

Filipino actor John Regala, best known for his versatility and memorable villain roles, has passed away at the age of 55. The news was announced by entertainment journalist Aster Amoyo on his Facebook page, writing that the actor died on June 3 at around 6:00 a.m. due to several health ailments.

Later, the news of Regala's death was confirmed by his wife, Victoria Scherrer, who gave a statement to ABS-CBN News regarding the cause of his death.

"He died at 6:28 a.m. of cardiac arrest due to liver and kidney complications at the New Era General Hospital."

She added that the actor had been admitted to critical care and was there for three weeks until he died. As per Manila Times, Due to his battle with diabetes, gout, and liver cirrhosis, Regala has been admitted to the hospital many times.

The publication reports that his family was still organizing the details of the funeral. The late actor's ashes were transported to Quezon City's St. Peter Chapels along Commonwealth Avenue.

Twitter reacts to John Regala's death

After the news of John Regala's passing on June 3 went viral, Twitterati paid tribute to the deceased. Several users shared his pictures and remembered his contribution to the entertainment industry. Others paid condolences to his close friends and family.

Lurdz Escaros @LourdesEscaros REST IN PEACE.



Veteran actor John Regala has passed away - family. REST IN PEACE. Veteran actor John Regala has passed away - family. https://t.co/4DJ18GOYhz

Jeffrey Rangel @joelhes2007



Cause of death: liver at kidney complications.



He is morning 6:00am on June 3 in the hospital.



Condolence 🕊️🕊️ Actor John Regala at age 55 died.Cause of death: liver at kidney complications.He is morning 6:00am on June 3 in the hospital.Condolence 🕊️🕊️ Actor John Regala at age 55 died.Cause of death: liver at kidney complications.He is morning 6:00am on June 3 in the hospital.Condolence 🕊️🕊️🙏🙏 https://t.co/jjG5Vyci22

Cheddy Grace:-) @cheddyismygrace



John Paul Guido Boucher Scherrer

(May 28, 1965 - June 3, 2023)



#RIPJohnRegala Veteran actor JOHN REGALA who topbilled in a number of action movies in 1990s, passed away this morning at 6:00 am due to multiple ailments.John Paul Guido Boucher Scherrer(May 28, 1965 - June 3, 2023) Veteran actor JOHN REGALA who topbilled in a number of action movies in 1990s, passed away this morning at 6:00 am due to multiple ailments. John Paul Guido Boucher Scherrer(May 28, 1965 - June 3, 2023)🙏💐#RIPJohnRegala https://t.co/7MGQepZEtD

Unconventional Wisdom @jr_dtc When the two leading newspapers are saying John Regala born in 1965 and the showbiz network is saying 1967.



More reason to believe there is really a showbiz age (eg. Papa P is really in his late 50s).



Condolences to the Regala Family. RIP. When the two leading newspapers are saying John Regala born in 1965 and the showbiz network is saying 1967.More reason to believe there is really a showbiz age (eg. Papa P is really in his late 50s).Condolences to the Regala Family. RIP. https://t.co/PHcGmrMUY3

Diego @Botitsky John Paul Guido Boucher Scherrer, aka John Regala, passed away this morning. He was a great actor.. one of my favorite kontrabida. RIP John Paul Guido Boucher Scherrer, aka John Regala, passed away this morning. He was a great actor.. one of my favorite kontrabida. RIP 🙏 https://t.co/6kO2sz4Qmy

Juan Ponce Enrile Outlives @JPEOutlives Juan Ponce Enrile outlives the "bad boy" of Philippine action cinema, John Regala. He passed away this morning at age 58 from cardiac arrest. Juan Ponce Enrile outlives the "bad boy" of Philippine action cinema, John Regala. He passed away this morning at age 58 from cardiac arrest. https://t.co/v5giPYv6QM

Encantadia SAGA @EncantadiaSAGA REST IN PEACE, JOHN REGALA. 🕯️



News reports confirm the passing away of the veteran actor today, June 3. He was 55.



He played Apitong, leader of the Mandirigma and adoptive father of Ybarro (played by Dingdong Dantes), in the original Encantadia series.



Voya pring devas, sir. REST IN PEACE, JOHN REGALA. 🕯️News reports confirm the passing away of the veteran actor today, June 3. He was 55.He played Apitong, leader of the Mandirigma and adoptive father of Ybarro (played by Dingdong Dantes), in the original Encantadia series.Voya pring devas, sir. https://t.co/T9ucNpYyyr

Arz @ArzzielMarcena 🏻 🏻 Veteran actor John Regala has died at age 58, his family confirms. RIP Veteran actor John Regala has died at age 58, his family confirms. RIP 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/6bbJqwVcDx

Born on May 28, 1965, John Regala was a native of Manila, Philippines. Rising to fame as a cast member of the 1986 TV program That's Entertainment, this individual quickly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

Throughout the 1990s, he became known for his portrayal of notable villainous characters in both action films and teleseries. Dubbed the "Bad Boy" of Philippine action films, he shared the title with other prominent action stars such as Robin Padilla and the now-deceased Ace Vergel.

In 1989, he made his debut as an action star in the film Boy Kristiano. In 1990, he took on the role of a villain in the movie Isa-Isahin ko Kayo alongside Ronnie Ricketts.

In 1992, he teamed up with action star Jeric Raval for the true-to-life action-drama film Primitivo Ebok Ala: Kalaban Mortal ni Baby Ama, where he portrayed the lead character Marcial "Baby" Ama, who was actually Regala's late uncle. In the 1993 true-to-life crime drama film The Vizconde Massacre: God Help Us, he portrayed the character of Kris Aquino's r*pist-killer with great conviction.

In addition to his acting credits, he has also made an appearance in the horror comedy Zombading: Patayin Sa Shokot Si Remington and was awarded the Best Supporting Actor title in the 2011 Metro Manila Film Festival for his role in Manila Kingpin: The Asiong Salonga Story.

Regala made several appearances in various tele-series ultimately landing a role in FPJ's Ang Probinsyano prior to the outbreak of the pandemic.

On the personal front, John Regala battled drug abuse all his life. He later went to drug rehab and became a Christian minister. Regala became an environmentalist and was the President and CEO of Project Green Evolution, Inc., which makes the Water Bonsai Organic Root Grower.

John Regala was married to Aurina Manansala from 1996 to 2004, and his marriage was annulled. He then tied the knot to Victoria "Vicky/Gina" Alonzo in 2005 but got divorced in September 2020.

