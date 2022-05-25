Johnny Depp relationship history: List of his ex-wives and girlfriends

All eyes around the globe have been on the prolific Johnny Depp as he engaged in a high-profile legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia. Though the long-dragged case has been around for years, this is the first time Depp and Heard have taken to the stand and given a more public view of their controversial relationship.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million, claiming that Heard's article in The Washington Post suggested a history of domestic violence and abuse involving Johnny Depp. He subsequently sued her for defamation. Heard, however, filed a counter-lawsuit of $100 million, and the two have been in a raging legal battle.

With many witnesses set to take the stand, including some of Depp's former partners, many have begun to wonder about the actor's previous relationship. Here, we have compiled a list of all the confirmed relationships Depp has been in.

A list of confirmed relationships of Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has often wowed the world with his exceptional dating track record, starting with some big names in the 80s and continuing to the present day.

1) Lori Anne Allison

Depp married Lori Anne Allison, a makeup artist who worked with Adam Ant and Christina Applegate, in December 1983. According to Depp's biography by Matt Green, he was only 20 years old at the time.

Not much is known about the relationship since this was before Depp made his big-screen debut. This relationship avoided the limelight, but the next ones weren't this lucky.

Lori Anne Allison and Depp divorced in 1985 after a two-year marriage.

2) Sherilyn Fenn

Johnny Depp and Sherilyn Fenn dated during the late 1980s, with rumors saying that they got engaged. Though this was never confirmed, the pair dated for a good two and a half years before separating. Not much was known about the relationship, but Fenn discussed her relationship with Depp in an interview with The Big Issue. She said:

"We went out for two-and-a-half years when we were just starting out in the business. He was very sweet. He was my first love."

She also commented on how she knows Depp as a human and not a movie star.

"As a young woman, for the first time, I had found real love. It was with someone who was walking the same path, but even if he wasn't, the love and the connection was strong enough — cooking meals, hanging out, laughing and crying. So it is more about that than the fact he is this well-known person now. I know him as a human not a movie star."

3) Jennifer Grey

Dirty Dancing fame star Jennifer Grey also dated Depp in the late 80s. In her recent memoir, Out of the Corner, she recalled how Depp proposed to her in 1989 following a two-week-long relationship.

She also commented on her feelings for Depp in her memoir, saying:

"On August 12, I wrote in my journal, 'I'm in love, pretty sure for the first time in my life ... He's kind, funny, smart, moral, thoughtful, respectful."

The pair split after being engaged for nine months due to Depp's growing fame in Hollywood, which did not go well with their relationship.

4) Winona Ryder

Now famous for Stranger Things, Winona Ryder was a phenomenon in the 90s. The vastly covered and talked-about relationship lasted for four years (1989-1993). The pair were also engaged. During this time, Depp got the famous tattoo saying "Winona Forever." Depp later changed the tattoo to "Wino Forever."

During Depp's 2020 lawsuit against the British tabloid The Sun, Winona Ryder supported Depp and provided a witness statement saying:

"I knew Johnny very well years ago. We were together as a couple for four years, and I counted him as my best friend, and as close to me as family. I count our relationship as one of the more significant relationships of my life."

Sadly, the pair called off the wedding and split ways in 1993.

5) Kate Moss

Another high-profile relationship of Johhny Depp's was with Kate Moss. The notoriously popular couple dated for four years starting in 1994. The couple often made headlines for their infamous acts.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kate Moss described how hard it was for her to move on from Johnny Depp. She said:

"There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, 'What do I do?' he'd tell me. And that's what I missed when I left."

6) Vanessa Paradis

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis were together for 14 years, from 1998 to 2012. The couple never married but had two children, Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp. The couple split up in 2012. Depp discussed his breakup with The Rolling Stones Magazine, saying:

"It wasn't easy on [Paradis]. It wasn't easy on me. It wasn't easy on the kids. It doesn't stop the fact that you care for that person, and they're the mother of your kids, and you'll always know each other, and you're always gonna be in each other's lives because of those kids. You might as well make the best of it."

Paradis also provided a witness statement in favor of Depp in his 2020 case against The Sun newspaper.

7) Amber Heard

Coming to present-day events, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married for 15 months. The couple, who met for the first time in 2009 on the set of The Rum Diary, tied the knot in an intimate wedding in 2015.

According to sources, Amber Heard filed for divorce in 2016 and obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp. Johnny Depp denied the allegations. The pair finally reached an agreement after Heard withdrew her request for the restraining order.

After their divorce settlement in 2017, Depp and Heard released a joint statement saying:

"Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain."

However, numerous controversies and accusations surfaced after the pair split, leading up to the present-day court case.

