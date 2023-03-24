Johnny ending explained: Did Jan Kaczkowski die at the end?

Johnny is an emotionally woven heartwarming Polish biopic drama film that made its debut on Netflix on Thursday, March 23. The movie has taken inspiration from the remarkable life and work of Priest Jan Adam Kaczkowski.

Maciej Kraszewski has served as the screenplay writer for the movie, while Daniel Jaroszek has directed it. The official description for Johnny, given by Netflix, reads as:

"After a court order sends him to work at a hospice, an ex-criminal strikes up a friendship with a compassionate priest who changes his life."

The cast members in the movie include Piotr Trojan as Patryk Galewski, Dawid Ogrodnik as Priest Jan Kaczkowski, Marta Stalmierska as Zaneta, Joachim Lamza as Roman Zalewski, Beata Zygarlicka as Anna, Grazyna Bulka as Jadwiga, Anna Dymna as Helena Kaczkowska, among others.

Ever since the movie premiered on Netflix, it has started to get a lot of positive responses from viewers due to its touching storyline, engaging performances by the lead cast and emotionally heavy ending.

The ending of Polish movie Johnny on Netflix was heartbreaking and hopeful at the same time

Why did Patryk miss his job interview at an esteemed restaurant?

Gleaned from the real-life story of Priest Jan Adam Kaczkowski, Johnny chronicled the story of a man named Patryk Galewski, whose life changed drastically for good when he came under the caring wing of the former. Throughout the movie, the audience saw Patryk changing bit by bit and understanding the worth of life, responsibilities, and love.

Towards the end, viewers witnessed Patryk developing a knack for cooking at the hospice. He went on to realize that he had a gift and wanted to become a professional chef. Later on, Jan organized a job interview for Patryk for the post of chef at a highly renowned restaurant. However, the latter failed to turn up at the interview, thus, missing the golden opportunity to fulfill his dream.

When Jan tried to confront him about it, he revealed that he missed the interview as he was busy attempting to abduct Roman's son to visit his father at the hospice. On his death bed, it was Roman's one last wish to see his son. However, Patryk could not fulfill his wish as by the time his son arrived to see him, he passed away.

Although his heart was in the right place, Jan was quite disappointed with Patryk for missing the interview and threatening Roman's son. The two ended up having a fight.

What happened to Priest Jan Kaczkowski at the end?

Sometime after the fight, Patryk began to feel sad because he had disappointed Jan, who was like a father figure to him. He went on to contact him but was somehow unable to do so. He then decided to pay Jan a visit. When he went to see him, he found him lying on the floor. Thereafter, Jan was immediately admitted to the hospital.

The priest's health was in critical condition as his tumor had returned. When Patryk sat beside him at the hospital, he started telling him about the child he and Zaneta were having. At the time, which was intensely and quite impactfully depicted in the movie, Priest Jan passed away, leaving Patryk in a state of devastation at the end of the movie.

