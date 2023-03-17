Still Time ending explained: Did Dante stop jumping forward in time?

Still Time, originally titled Era Ora, is a brand new heart-warming Italian romantic comedy movie that made its debut this Thursday, March 16, exclusively on Netflix. Alessandro Aronadio and Renato Sannio have served as writers for the movie, while the former has also acted as the director.

The lead cast list for the movie includes Edoardo Leo as Dante, Barbara Ronchi as Alice, Francesca Cavallin as Francesca, and Mario Sgueglia as Valerio. The official synopsis for Still Time, released by Netflix, reads as:

"In this time-jumping dramedy, a workaholic who's always in a rush now wants life to slow down when he finds himself leaping ahead a year every few hours."

Ever since the movie's arrival on Netflix, it has garnered a lot of positive attention from the audience due to its heartfelt and unique storyline, impressive acting performances by the lead cast, and an emotionally driven ending.

The ending of Netflix's latest Italian rom-com movie, Still Time, explained

Why did Dante and Alice grow apart?

The new Italian rom-com movie, Still Time, chronicles the story of a man named Dante who is a workaholic and despite having a perfect relationship with the love of his life Alice, who later becomes his wife, he stops giving her the time she deserves. He does not understand the value of time as he spends most of it just drowning himself in office work.

On his 40th birthday, he makes a wish to have more time in his life, however, the opposite happens. He begins to travel through time and reaches to next year's birthday. In a blink of an eye, he jumps to the next year.

A still from Still Time (Image Via Netflix Italia/YouTube)

He starts to miss every single special moment that made life beautiful, including Alice getting pregnant with their daughter, whose name he does not know.

Throughout the movie, he misses so much time with his family that he can barely understand their feelings or thought processes and with time, his relationship with his wife Alice becomes dull and problematic. Dante does not even have enough time for her growing daughter.

On one birthday, he realizes that he is having an affair with her colleague Francesca and no matter how much he tries to hide it from his wife, Alice finds out and decides to move on with her life. The next year, she grows even more apart from Dante and begins dating another man. It feels like the couple has totally lost their relationship and love for each other.

Was Dante able to stop travelling through time?

A still from Still Time (Image Via Netflix Italia/YouTube)

Towards the end of the Netflix movie, Dante realizes that it was his obsession with work and success that kept him away from all the happiness of his life. On one birthday, he takes all 96 vacations he has left from his office and begins enjoying life to the fullest.

He goes on a rollercoaster ride with his best friend Valerio and later, he goes to Alice and his daughter to spend his birthday and decides to while away the day just being with them.

He takes every moment to cherish life and his loved ones, showing genuine affection and love for his family. Alice even starts to warm up towards him. On the night of his next birthday, something different happens. As he wakes up and gets ready for the next year, he realizes that he has stopped jumping forward in time. Instead, he wakes up the next day and not the next year.

Dante learns the value of time the hard way, but does learn at the end of the movie. Although he does not get the already lost time back, he gets his normal life back, which he wished to spend by focusing on his loved ones and his own happiness.

Catch Still Time, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

