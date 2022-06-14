Joji Smithereens Tour 2022: Tickets, price, where to buy, dates and more

Japanese singer, songwriter and rapper Joji has announced that his Smithereens Tour is slated to take place across North America. The tour kicks off at Palo Alto’s Frost Amphitheater on September 1 and will wrap up at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on October 20.

Tickets for the tour will be available through the singer's official website starting June 16 at 10 am PT. The presale for the tour tickets will begin on June 15.

The artist also released his new single Glimpse of Us, earlier this week. The song’s video is directed by Dan Streit and consists of found footage that captures a day of property destruction, explosions, vandalism and chaos.

Joji Smithereens 2022 tour dates

September 01 — Palo Alto, CA at Frost Amphitheater

September 03 — Las Vegas, NV at DAY N VEGAS

September 06 — Seattle, WA at WAMU Theater

September 07 — Vancouver, BC at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

September 09 — Salt Lake City, UT at UCCU Center

September 10 — Denver, CO at Fillmore Auditorium

September 13 — Dallas, TX at The Factory Deep Ellum

September 14 — Houston, TX at 713 Music Hall

September 17 — Austin, TX at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

October 05 — Minneapolis, MN at The Armory

October 07 — Chicago, IL at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 09 — Toronto, ON at History

October 11 — Montreal, QC at MTELUS

October 14 — Boston, MA at Roadrunner

October 15 — Washington, DC at The Anthem

October 18 — Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte

October 20 — Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy

According to Live Nation, the artist’s set list includes Sanctuary, Yeah Right, Mr. Hollywood, Attention, will he, Ew and Can’t Get Over You, among other hit singles. He will be joined on tour by Dhruv, Rei Brown, and Savage Realm on different dates at various concert locations.

More about Joji

The singer began his career by creating various YouTube channels that featured rap songs, rants, extreme challenges, ukulele performances, and a shock humor show titled The Filthy Frank Show. He also produced comedy hip hop music. The show got famous and Joji’s songs were featured on the show. His discography spanned two full-length projects and an extended play. His videos had widespread impact, including a viral dance craze known as Harlem Shake, following which Baauer's song Harlen Shake debuted.

The artist retired from the channel in December 2017 to focus on his music career under the name Joji. Shortly after, he released his debut EP In Tongues on November 3, 2017 and his debut studio album Ballads 1 in October 2018. The album peaked on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums in November 2018, making Joji the first Asian-born artist to do so.

He released his new single titled Sanctuary through his Instagram page on June 14, 2019. He released another single on February 6, 2020 called Run followed by another single, Gimme Love, on April 16, 2020. In September 2020, he released his new album, Nectar.

