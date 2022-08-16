Jonas Brothers second Las Vegas Residency: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

The Jonas Brothers have announced a three-night residency slated for this November in Vegas. The residency is billed as Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas, and will take place inside Dolby Live at Park MGM. It will take place from November 10 to November 12. This is the second residency at the venue from the band this year. Earlier in June, the trio had performed a five-night residency at the same venue.

In an Instagram post, they wrote:

“VEGAS! We’re coming back to play 3 more shows this November. We had such an incredible time playing shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in June, so we decided to add a few more before 2022 ends. Just like last time, we will be playing a different set list every single night.”

Jonas Brothers Las Vegas Residency dates tickets

As has been previously mentioned, the Jonas Brothers Las Vegas residency will take place on three nights at Park MGM in Las vegas. These dates are scheduled for November 10, November 11, and November 12.

Citi cardmembers can purchase pre-sale tickets from August 16 at 10 am PT through Citi Entertainment. Fan club members will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale which will begin from August 16 at 10 am PT. A presale will be available from August 17 at 10 am PT for members of MGM Rewards and MGM Resorts International’s reimagined loyalty rewards program. The presale will also be available for Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers. The general availability of tickets will begin from August 19 at 10 am PT via Ticketmaster.

The trio have separately been announced as the headliners for this year’s Global Citizens Festival on September 24. The headliners for this year's festival include Metallica, Charlie Puth, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía among others. The festival will be hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also a Global Citizen Ambassador.

More about the band Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers are an American pop-rock band that was formed in 2005. The trio consists of Kevin, Joe, and Nick. They starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock and its sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2008. The brothers also starred in their own Disney Channel series Jonas.

They have released five albums: It's About Time (2006), Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), and Happiness Begins (2019).

In 2008, they were nominated for the Best New Artist award at the 51st Grammy Awards. That same year, they won the award for Breakthrough Artist at the American Music Awards. The band took a six-year break in October 2013 before reuniting in 2019.

Six years after their split, the brothers reunited with the release of Sucker on March 1, 2019. The song debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Their album, Happiness Begins, was released on June 7, 2019 and topped the US Billboard 200. The trio also released a documentary called Chasing Happiness on Amazon Prime, and a family roast on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das