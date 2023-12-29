Jordan Air Ship PE SP Rust Pink sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Jordan brand is getting ready to introduce an all-new “Rust Pink” colorway of the classic Jordan Air Ship silhouette in the soon-approaching year 2024. The new iteration will be entirely decked in a Rust Pink/Sail-Sail-Gamma Green scheme. The early images of the stated shoe were recently shared by @tmarkgotkickss on Instagram.

The newly emerged Jordan Air Ship “Rust Pink” iteration is anticipated to enter the shoe market on March 13, 2024, as per the preliminary reports from Sole Retriever and other similar sources. It’s crucial to remember that the official confirmation of the stated release date is currently pending for confirmation from the Jordan brand.

These high-tops will be launched with a retail price of $140 for each pair. At a limited number of Jordan retailers, it will be made available exclusively in men's sizes, as per early reports.

Jordan Air Ship PE SP "Rust Pink" are complemented with contrasting neutral base

Here's another look at the upcoming shoe (Image via Instagram/@tmarkgotkicks)

Bringing together a historical aesthetic with a contemporary interpretation of the silhouette, the Jordan Air Ship Rust Pink is a shoe that exemplifies the timeless design philosophy that underpins the Jordan brand's footwear line.

Jordan Business has chosen to incorporate soft pink touches all across the sneaker's design, which is a departure from past Air Ship footwear. In contrast to the white leather foundations, the Swoosh as well as the toppings that complement it are both wrapped in a rust pink suede covering.

Substantial ankle support is provided by the high-top shape, which stays loyal to the basketball legacy through which it was born. The outsole is the same color as the top, which helps to keep the overall design consistent. The white rubber midsole serves as a neutral canvas for the shoe. White stitching is used for the Nike marking that is located on the heel area.

When considering the beginnings of the Air Jordan series, many people think about the iconic Air Jordan 1 as the starting point. But it all started with the Nike Air Ship, as Michael Jordan sported the "Bred" colorway of these shoes when they were first prohibited by the NBA.

Michael Jordan played his rookie year in the now-iconic Jordan Air Ship before making the jump to the Air Jordan 1.

With the model's revival beginning in 2020, the Jordan company essentially took over production, updated the sole section to incorporate AJ 1 elements, and released multiple two-tone colorways.

"Dune Red," "Tech Grey," "Every Game," and "Pine Green" are just a few of the colorways that the sneaker industry has seen so far in 2023.

Keep an eye out for the next Jordan Air Ship “Rust Pink” colorway that will be accessible in the coming year. Jordan brand fans and other sneakerheads are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s online site as well as the SNKRS app for timely notifications on the arrival of these sneakers.

In addition to the abovementioned “Rust Pink” iteration, the shoe manufacturer is also planning to offer more renditions of Jordan Air Ship in the following year. One of them is the “Diffused Blue” variant, which will be accessible sometime during January 2024, as per early reports from Sneaker News. They are anticipated to be offered via the online and offline sites of Nike, along with its linked merchants.