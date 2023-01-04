Jordan Brand "Year of the Rabbit" sneaker collection: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Jordan Brand, co-owned by Nike and Michael Jordan, is all in to celebrate the "year of the rabbit" under the Chinese Lunar New Year tradition. The Lunar New Year falls on January 22, 2023, and will be celebrated by Michael Jordan's eponymous label by launching a full-fledged footwear and apparel collection.

According to the media channel Hypebeast, this year's collection - dubbed the "Year of the Rabbit" - will consist of seven silhouettes. The Jordan Brand - like every year - honors traditional celebrations by applying traditional colors such as white and red.

The official release date for the sneaker collection hasn't been announced by Michael Jordan's eponymous label, however, according to media outlets Hypebeast, Sole Retriever, and more, the sneakers will be launched via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the coming days of January 2023.

More about the upcoming Jordan Brand "Year of the Rabbit" sneaker collection, which features Air Jordan 1 Low, Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate, and more

The upcoming Jordan Brand "Year of the Rabbit" sneaker collection features Air Jordan 1 Low, Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate, and more (Image via Sportskeeda)

The bulk of the globe will observe New Year's Eve on December 31, 2022, according to the Gregorian calendar; however, 2 billion people in South East Asia will observe it according to the lunar calendar. The New Year will be celebrated predominantly in China and falls on January 22, 2023, according to the lunar calendar.

Each year is represented by a different animal according to the Chinese zodiac signs, and the year 2023, will be the "Year of the Rabbit," following last year's Tiger celebrations. The Lunar New year brings forth a lot of customs and traditions and one of the main traditions is gift-giving and shopping for new items.

Brands, like Jordan, see an opportunity in this tradition and take advantage of it by offering a variety of themed footwear and clothing options. The Jordan Brand has therefore prepared a full-fledged collection, which features Air Jordan 1 Low, Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low, Air Jordan Legacy 312, Jordan Luka 1, Air Jordan 23, Jordan 23/7, and Jordan Series .05.

The most commemorative out of these seven silhouettes is Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate, which will each be released in 5000 units. Air Jordan 1 Low "Year of the Rabbit" comes clad in a "Brown/White/Sail/Gray" color scheme.

The shoes include terry cloth sock liners, rubber outsoles, and are made of suede and leather. The in-depth photos display the shoes in a variety of neutral tones, along with the interior of the tongues and textured laces. Inside the sneakers, there are images of bunny rabbits.

Printed insoles, off-white-hued midsoles, and semi-translucent brown rubber outsoles finish off the design. The shoes are rumored to be released on January 21, 2023, at a retail price of $140.

Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate, on the other hand, comes exclusively in women's sizes. The Elevate silhouette comes clad in a classy clean white base, light olive leather overlays, and a lacing mechanism. Gray suede and rustic brown swoosh finishes off the look. The fluffy fabrics further add more thematics.

The footwear collection will be accompanied by apparel options. The entire collection will drop via Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers.

Poll : 0 votes