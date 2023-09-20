Jordan Luka 2 “Trick Shot”: Where to buy, release date, price and more details explored 

The Jordan Luka 2 “Trick Shot” has once again proved that the Jordan brand is more than just basketball. It gives way to a broader sports culture, creating footwear that often transcends the court. While Michael Jordan's legacy in basketball is unquestionable, his passion and endeavors stretch beyond the hoops.

Racing, for one, has always been close to his heart, making evident his partnership with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin to create 23XI Racing. As the Jumpman banner has been an official sponsor of this Toyota team since February 2022, a fusion of racing and basketball was inevitable.

And this year, fans of both sports are in for a treat. The Jordan Luka 2 “Trick Shot” sneakers will be released on October 24, priced at $140, on Nike SNKRS and in select retailers, marking a significant moment in the brand's timeline.

Drawing inspiration from Michael Jordan's love for race cars, the Jordan Luka 2 “Trick Shot” encapsulates the spirit of racing with its unique design cues.

Growing up near the Charlotte Motor Speedway, MJ's love for NASCAR is reflected in the design of these sneakers, especially with the recent association of the Jumpman banner with the No. 45 car donning “Black Cement” and J Balvin-inspired wraps.

Jordan Luka 2 “Trick Shot” (Image via Twitter/@LukaDonkicks)

This weekend's event at the Texas Motor Speedway sees the introduction of lime green Luka Doncic logos on the Camry model, a prelude to the much-anticipated “Trick Shot” colorway. The sneakers, much like Luka's playing style, embody creativity and finesse.

The upper is adorned in pristine white, contrasted by jet-black finishes on the tongue logos, medial wedge, and the iconic midsole’s Jumpman. The sneaker’s IsoPlate tooling gleams in lime green, beautifully juxtaposing the icy blue outsole and monochrome accents.

Jumpman banner with the No. 45 car donning “Black Cement” (Image via Twitter/@LukaDonkicks)

Drawing upon Luka’s pre-game warmup routines, the sneakers' neon-accented palette is lively, much like the player himself. The cloud-like marbling detail on the mesh base layer is truly an artistic touch that speaks of the innovation the Jordan brand consistently delivers.

The Jordan brand's legacy, originating from Michael Jordan's era-defining moments on the basketball court, has now evolved into a holistic representation of sports culture.

How No. 45 car looks (Image via Twitter/@LukaDonkicks)

From the court to the race track, this brand has seamlessly woven together the fabric of sports heritage.

Why is the Jordan Luka 2 "Trick Shot" a must-have?

The evolution of the Jordan brand is popularly known for its adaptability and constant strive for innovation. The Jordan Luka 2 “Trick Shot” sneakers are a perfect representation of this ethos, merging racing and basketball into a harmonious design.

Close look of Jordan Luka 2 “Trick Shot” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@LukaDonkicks)

For enthusiasts eager to be a part of this profound heritage connected with modern mastery, mark your calendars for October 24, 2023. This unveiling of Jordan Luka 2 “Trick Shot” sneakers goes beyond just acquiring a new pair of sneakers; it's an invitation to join a narrative - a chronicle of icons, time-honored tradition, and present-day excellence.

For its design and functionality, one can't overlook this masterpiece, destined to captivate both collectors and sneaker aficionados alike.