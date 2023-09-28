Jordan Spiz’ike Winterized Duckboot: Where to buy, price and more details explored

Jordan Spiz’ike Winterized Duckboot is the fresh arrival from the esteemed Jordan Brand, designed to provide fashion-forward solutions for the chilly season. Jordan Spiz’ike Winterized Duckboot is the latest offering from Jordan Brand's Winterized project. It combines fashion, comfort, and winter-appropriate features that make it a must-have this cold season.

The Winterized project has always been about transforming popular Jordan models into winter-ready options. The Spiz’ike model has been a recurrent choice for these annual makeovers. It somehow fits perfectly with the winter boot aesthetic, making it a favorite among many.

Mark your calendars because this incredible shoe is set to drop this holiday season. It will be available in various colorways, including an all-black pair and the traditional Duckboot colors combining black, tan brown, and olive green. The price tag is set at $150, and you can find them at Nike.com and other Jordan retail partners.

Jordan Spiz’ike Winterized Duckboot will be available at $150

Expand Tweet

A winter-ready transformation of Jordan Spiz’ike Duckboot will leave any sneakerhead in awe. The Jordan Spiz’ike Winterized Duckboot isn't just any sneaker. It is truly an innovation.

Designed to make winter walking a breeze, its heft and sturdy design lend well to its winter boot look. Jordan Brand keeps this model updated with the season in mind, offering colorways that are winter-appropriate.

The colors that stand out

Jordan Spiz’ike Duckboot (Image via Twitter/@2RawRadio)

When it comes to the colorways, Jordan Brand has outdone itself. Besides the all-black option, there's a Duckboot color palette featuring black, tan brown, and olive green. These shades are perfect for winter and match well with most outfits.

The price point

The Jordan Spiz’ike Winterized Duckboot comes at a competitive price of $150. It's not too steep for a shoe that promises both style and function.

Jordan Spiz’ike Duckboot overview (Image via Twitter/@2RawRadio)

A stroll down memory lane through Jordan's history

Let's not forget the legacy that Jordan Brand carries. Named after Michael Jordan, the NBA legend, Jordan shoes have been synonymous with style, comfort, and innovation. The Jordan Spiz’ike model is one among many that have been receiving yearly updates to fit into the Winterized project.

Jordan Spiz’ike Duckboot Heel view (Image via Twitter/@2RawRadio)

The Jordan Spiz’ike Winterized Duckboot is a true blend of style, function, and history. If you’re looking for the perfect pair of winter boots, this release is worth waiting for.

The first Jordan shoe was released in 1985 and now they're on the 35th model, called Jordan 35. These shoes are super popular and not just for basketball; people wear them as everyday shoes too.

They even re-released old models, which fans love. In 2020, the brand made $1 billion in just one quarter! The best-selling shoe ever was the Jordan 11 "Bred" in 2019. Recently, the brand has teamed up with big names like Travis Scott and Virgil Abloh for special shoe designs.