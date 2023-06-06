Jordan Stadium 90 “Baroque Brown” sneakers: Price and more details explored

After successfully releasing the Jordan Stadium 90 Sail White, Nike is ready to drop yet another pair of the same model dressed in brown.

Michael Jordan is one of the most well-known collaborators in the sneaker industry, and his numerous Jordan models have impacted a lot of its modern general release successors. The Jordan Stadium 90 is one of them. With its unique design and comfortable structure, it has now made its name among some of the best sneakers from Nike.

The sneaker brand has planned to drop many iterations of the Jordan Stadium 90 models in the coming months of 2023 and this will be one of them. This new version of the Jordan sneakers is a throwback to La Flame's previous color blockings with a brown-heavy palette.

Nike hasn't disclosed the official release date for the pair. However, the price tag has been confirmed, which would be $150. The pair will be available via the official Nike stores, the SNKRS app, and other selected sneaker retailers.

Jordan Stadium 90 “Baroque Brown” sneakers will be dropped in men's sizes

Jordan Stadium 90 “Baroque Brown” sneakers (Image via Crumpe)

The Jordan Stadium 90 is a new lifestyle silhouette for the Jordan Brand and represents a fresh perspective on hybrid shoes. The Jumpman crew has a history of creating bizarre mixtures, combining a slew of identifiable components to produce shapes like the Jordan Spiz'ike.

This time, the Stadium 90 incorporates the shark teeth design from the Air Jordan 5 combined with the rubber outsole from the Air Jordan 1 and the netted paneling from the Air Jordan 4 to provide a recognizable yet novel look.

This new version of the sneaker pays homage to the Air Jordan 5 design with signature elements like cushioned collars, ripstop midfoot panels, and Nike Air branding at the heel.

Clarifying black hues cover the collar and tongue while filling in the leather mid-foot Swooshes on this shoe's suede, nubuck, and ripstop-constructed upper. Due to the variety of textures, the newest addition to the sneaker brand's lifestyle collection features a tonal array of browns.

The fighter jet-inspired forefoot of the shoe is dyed a vivid shade, while the nubuck vamp of the Air Jordan 90 is arranged in a paler shade. The cream-colored midsole and the brilliant red branding embellishments attached to the medial quarter and heel provide additional references to the aforementioned palette of hues.

While describing the shoe on the official site, Nike stated:

"Comfort is king, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. Taking design inspiration from the AJ1 and AJ5, the Stadium 90 is ready for everyday wear. The upper is made from leather and airy woven, so you get both breathability and durability, and Nike Air cushioning in the sole keeps your every step light and cushioned."

Jordan Stadium 90 sneakers are stylish as well as packed with features that are comfortable and high-quality. The pair has a durable upper which is made from real leather, textile materials, and synthetic leather.

It also has Nike Air technology that absorbs impact for better cushioning with every movement. The rubber outsole of the shoe provides comfort and strength traction. And the key feature of the shoe is the Formula 23 cushioning system.

