What role did Jose Rangel play in Lesly Palacio's murder? Alleged suspect and fugitive's father sentenced to prison

Jose Rangel, the father of a Las Vegas fugitive, Erick Rangel-Ibarra, wanted in connection to the 2020 murder of Lesly Palacio, was sentenced to two years in prison in 2021 for his role in the alleged homicide case. Sources state that Rangel, then 46, pleaded guilty in June last year to being an accomplice in Palacio's murder.

During his court trial, Rangel admitted to assisting his son Erick in removing Palacio's dead body from the house. He revealed that the victim's body was then dumped in a remote spot near the Valley of Fire. Surveillance footage showed the two "dragging" her body out of the house and loading it into a truck.

Erick is still a fugitive and authorities believe the two fled the country within 48 hours after the alleged murder. Jose was arrested near the Mexican border about a month before his trial. Their case is now being taken up by In Pursuit With John Walsh in an upcoming episode, titled Evil Deception, this Wednesday, September 21, 2022. It will air on ID at 9:00 pm ET.

Here's everything one needs to know about Jose Rangel's involvement in his son's twisted game ahead of the episode premiere.

Jose Rangel convicted for involvement in Lesly Palacio's murder

About a year ago, Jose Rangel received a two-year sentence, which was to be served at the Clark County Detention Center. However, Rangel was released from custody on April 28 of this year, according to a representative for the Las Vegas Metro police.

Rangel was previously convicted in the Lesly Palacio case after video evidence revealed him assisting his son, Erick Rangel-Ibarra, who is currently a wanted fugitive. He was seen helping his son move Palacio's body on August 29, 2020, from their Tipper Avenue home and load the body into a truck. Other videos showed incriminating footage that placed his son right at the center of the homicide case.

According to records, crime scene images from inside the house also showed incriminating evidence along with blood stains, but the source of the blood has not yet been identified. Authorities also displayed photos of the cleaning equipment and gloves found inside the house during the investigation.

Records state that Rangel originally asserted in a statement he made to the police that Palacio overdosed in their house, but later changed his story and stated that he saw his son Erick bring Lesly Palacio's dead body, allegedly wrapped in a bedsheet, down the stairs.

Jose Rangel apologized to Lesly Palacio's family during his court hearing.

He said:

"I am very, very sorry. May she rest in peace. I understand their pain, and it hurts me, it hurts my heart, understanding that I failed as a father, that two beautiful families were destroyed."

Rangel added:

"I recognize my mistake. I feel very ashamed that this incident took place, and that I as a father acted the way I did and did not go straight to the authorities when this happened. My love as a father won me over. I was so on the edge I didn’t know what to do. That betrayed me. I did not make the right decision."

Jose Rangel admitted to authorities that he, along with his son, fled the country immediately after the incident. They traveled to the Mexican border where they allegedly parted ways. Rangel was eventually arrested, following which he entered a guilty plea for aiding and concealing the body and being an accomplice to murder.

He served about nine months and was then released from prison.

Lesly Palacio's family spoke out during Jose Rangel's 2021 courtroom trial

Nayelli Palacio, Lesly Palacio's younger sister, voiced her dissatisfaction with the sentence given to Jose Rangel during his courtroom trial in 2021. Nayelli reportedly said:

"It hurts that someone can do this to my sister and only get two years. If you knew Lesly, you would know she didn’t deserve this. She didn’t deserve to have her life taken from her."

According to Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani, the Rangels had known her for 14 years and Erick's father was allegedly present in the house at the time of her death. Giordani urged legislators to strengthen punishments for similar offenses in future cases.

Giordani said:

"The Nevada Legislature needs to do something about this, because dumping a young girl's body and treating her like a piece of trash should not be treated as a misdemeanor. And assisting a murderer after he commits such an egregious crime should not be treated as a misdemeanor."

Learn more about Lesly Palacio's case on In Pursuit With John Walsh on Investigation Discovery this September 21, 2022.

