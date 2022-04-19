Julia Fox x Supreme SS22 ad: Everything we know so far

On Monday, April 18, Supreme released its Spring/Summer 2022 campaign, enlisting Julia Fox alongside professional skateboarders like Tyshawn Jones, Sean Pablo, Mathias Suavageon, and more, through its social media handle @supremenewyork on Instagram.

Moving through its Spring Summer 2022 collection with weekly drops and notable collaborations, Supreme has shocked and impressed the brand's enthusiasts. After their Supreme Spring Tees project and collaboration with Dickies earlier this month, they are now delivering a campaign for an air travel-themed shoot directed by the iconic Harmony Korine.

More about the Supreme SS22 campaign starring Julia Fox

The playful air travel-themed shoot stars the Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, who made her breakthrough debut with the show. The ad campaign has been directed as well as photographed by the brand's frequent collaborator, and the Kids and Gummo maker, Harmony Korine.

Julia, the Italian-American actress and model, is seen as a flight attendant in the SS22 campaign in social media posts shared by @supremenewyork featuring a photo and a campaign video, which has been created in a VHS esthetic.

Fox is dressed as an air stewardess and is seen sitting on professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones' lap. Tyshawn Jones was also recently seen on i-D magazine's cover alongside Imaan Hammam.

In the campaign video, Julia tends to a cabin full of professional skateboarders while serving with a bottle of Hennessy in her hands. All the skateboarders are dressed in SS22 supreme gear, and both Fox and the eclectic cast of riders were styled by Zara Mirkin for the ad campaign.

Fans reaction Julia Fox in the Supreme ad

Fans were shocked and impressed by the collaborative video of Julia and Supreme as they expressed their thoughts through tweets. A few fans loved the appearance of Fox in the Supreme advert.

georgia 🥀 @gxfee luv this supreme advert with ms julia fox in paris luv this supreme advert with ms julia fox in paris https://t.co/C7iOxE5NpW

dr. funkenstein @MSTRFRSH julia fox for supreme *spits out drink* lmfaoqkfnfb RIP julia fox for supreme *spits out drink* lmfaoqkfnfb RIP

Chris @CHRXS_ julia fox killed that supreme campaign, she looks fireeeee julia fox killed that supreme campaign, she looks fireeeee

zaza 🌎💫 @ridzkillaa Ok not gonna hold u but I like Julia Fox in this Supreme campaign Ok not gonna hold u but I like Julia Fox in this Supreme campaign

Fox's low-key look in the campaign was a reminder of her Uncut Gems styling and fans were quick to notice the similarities.

☁️ @millaviche ‍ she's so slayful when she doesn't go full glam i need her back in her uncut gems styling the julia fox supreme campaign by harmony korineshe's so slayful when she doesn't go full glam i need her back in her uncut gems styling the julia fox supreme campaign by harmony korine 😵‍💫 she's so slayful when she doesn't go full glam i need her back in her uncut gems styling

While many fans loved Fox in the new campaign advert, a few citizens were disappointed by it.

Eddiepopper @EddiePopper Supreme having Julia fox in ads, just as bad as the Berrics, skateboarding in a very low point Supreme having Julia fox in ads, just as bad as the Berrics, skateboarding in a very low point

bums @_SPRVINGXBUMS That Julia Fox Supreme Ad is not it I am not sorry to say That Julia Fox Supreme Ad is not it I am not sorry to say

jake oolong @gookshorty am I trippin or is julia fox in the new supreme campaign ad??? am I trippin or is julia fox in the new supreme campaign ad???

Vertex S15 / Duy @hanoimenace

Julia Fox for Supreme : 🤪🤪 ‍ ‍ 🤓 Supreme :Julia Fox for Supreme : 🤪🤪 Supreme : 😑😑Julia Fox for Supreme : 🤪🤪😳😳😵‍💫😵‍💫🤓

lil cici @moonfloraa Idk why everyone obsessed with Julia fox for fashion, she looking like a yt old lady in the supreme catalog Idk why everyone obsessed with Julia fox for fashion, she looking like a yt old lady in the supreme catalog 😭😂

jules shiesty @jblob95 Now we got Julia fox modeling supreme and drinking Henny. Lord have mercy Now we got Julia fox modeling supreme and drinking Henny. Lord have mercy

When fans talk about Julia Fox, they are immediately reminded of her brief but very public affair with Kanye West. The couple's affair was one of the key highlights during Paris Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week this year. However, the couple soon broke up and Fox opened up about it too.

!V@N @__ivanilla Kanye dump Julia Fox and now she doin Supreme promo Kanye dump Julia Fox and now she doin Supreme promo 😂

𝕶𝖚𝖗𝖑𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖝 🕸 @KurlMarx My take on the Julia Fox and Tyshawn Supreme ad My take on the Julia Fox and Tyshawn Supreme ad https://t.co/6wZBPjamWo

Fans proved that they haven't forgotten about Julia Fox and Kanye's romance, and they linked the advert with Kanye.

The new Supreme campaign comes after the brand appointed Tremaine Emory as its new creative director in February. Supreme began unveiling its Summer Spring 2022 collection with an airstream travel trailer the same month as well. This new advert might be an extension of the project, or an entirely new project, the streetwear label is yet to confirm its purpose.

