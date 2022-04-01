Julia season 1, episode 1: What makes a cuisine interesting?

Focusing on the life and spoils of the famous TV personality and cookbook author Julia Child, HBO Max's latest show Julia had a warm and fun opening with its first episode on March 31, 2022. With Sarah Lancashire in the boots of the chef who revolutionized cooking as we know it, or at least on paper did, this show takes a long, deep look into the 60's American dream.

The show is good-looking, warm, and sincere. But what makes this biopic special is the depiction of food, one of the primary attractions to the human mind since the days of World War II. The constant quest and thirst to learn more about recipes that make the mouth water is still as much a trend as it was in 1960.

But what makes Julia stand out? It was subtly explored in the first episode of the show.

Julia takeaway: The practical aspect of cooking

In the present day and time, it is difficult to think of a world where there are no instructional videos of how to do something, especially for recipes. This show starts by taking us back to the day when it was not only a reality but also a mandate.

By exploring the corruption and misogyny of the insides of network television, this show paints a picture of the story behind the struggles of launching a cooking show. This pro-feminist stance is a well-known device of the creator, Daniel Goldfarb, who also made The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

But what made Child standout was her practical approach from the very beginning of the show and the matter of the "exquisite." When we think of food, it becomes instantly more appealing when it is exquisite in nature. Varied cuisine, foreign names, and spoils from different countries, automatically make the food more appealing than it is.

Julia Child brought French cuisine to American homes through her cookbook. That is her first win. Cookbooks are still difficult to follow and require a certain amount of motivation. The first episode beautifully explained Child's simple and accessible approach to making French food. This sky-rocketed her appeal, coupled with her colorful personality and words.

HBO Max @hbomax This is just the appetizer, your entrée arrives on Thursday. This is just the appetizer, your entrée arrives on Thursday. https://t.co/JRF6tPBo9J

Everything special about her French omelet was how simple it was to make. Child does not talk about her cookbook but rather demonstrates the recipe on TV. This is when the public realizes how accessible a foreign cuisine can be.

This accessibility to the exquisite made Julia the star she is. The next episodes of the show will continue to explore the rise of the chef, and perhaps delve deeper into things like this.

Edited by Somava Das