"Just be honest": Fans react to Kyra juggling between David and new ex Emily on Ex on the Beach

MTV's Ex on the Beach returned with yet another scandalous episode on Thursday, May 19, 2022. In this week's episode, Kyra was stuck in a love triangle with new ex Emily and current connection David. She chose to go with David but failed to make this clear to her ex. One fan tweeted:

_Candy_corn_Dog_ @CandycornDog1 If Kyra really isn't into Emily she needs to make it clear she wants to pursue David and stop stringing Emily along. Just be honest! #exonthebeach If Kyra really isn't into Emily she needs to make it clear she wants to pursue David and stop stringing Emily along. Just be honest! #exonthebeach

Fans react to Ex on the Beach star Kyra finding herself in a love triangle

Emily's debut in last week's episode shook things up between Kyra and David. While she wanted to explore her relationship with the star, the latter kept thinking about her relationship with David.

Kyra was continually stuck in a love triangle, but she also felt that Emily was stuck at the surface level and didn't want to go deeper. However, she felt that there was a deeper, more meaningful relationship with David. So the star stuck to her original decision, and Emily was disappointed.

Here's what fans had to say about the same:

Chelsea Anderson.♥️ @ChelseaAMusic #ExOnTheBeach Kyra if you don't want to be with Emily then you need to tell her that stop dragging her along for the ride while you try getting to know David cause she does not deserve that!! Kyra if you don't want to be with Emily then you need to tell her that stop dragging her along for the ride while you try getting to know David cause she does not deserve that!! 😡 #ExOnTheBeach

_Candy_corn_Dog_ @CandycornDog1 The fact that Emily couldn't tell that Kyra wasn't having a good time on their date doesn't look good. Things aren't going well for sure and Emily is just pushing Kyra to David more and more... #exonthebeach The fact that Emily couldn't tell that Kyra wasn't having a good time on their date doesn't look good. Things aren't going well for sure and Emily is just pushing Kyra to David more and more... #exonthebeach

Hail ミ☆ @alltoohail Me yelling at Emily to talk about her emotions and feelings and not about face value things if she wants Kyra back #ExOnTheBeach Me yelling at Emily to talk about her emotions and feelings and not about face value things if she wants Kyra back #ExOnTheBeach https://t.co/EO8v5IJK6t

Isiah Holliday❌ @holliday_isiah twitter.com/davidbarta/sta… David Barta @DavidBarta 🤗 No one , nothing, not even water. Just Kyra No one , nothing, not even water. Just Kyra 😇🤗 David, we all saw you looking at three girls at first and now you are saying “Just Kyra” I don’t know you seem like you flirt with other new girls that come to the house #exonthebeach David, we all saw you looking at three girls at first and now you are saying “Just Kyra” I don’t know you seem like you flirt with other new girls that come to the house #exonthebeach twitter.com/davidbarta/sta…

Embarrassed Spread @EmbarrassSpread #ExOnTheBeach David is ready for Emily to go!! David is ready for Emily to go!! 😂😂 #ExOnTheBeach

Isiah Holliday❌ @holliday_isiah I think Emily is leaving the house,because it’s clear that Kyra has feelings for @DavidBarta and I don’t think that Kyra was going to extend that relationship with Emily that further #exonthebeach I think Emily is leaving the house,because it’s clear that Kyra has feelings for @DavidBarta and I don’t think that Kyra was going to extend that relationship with Emily that further #exonthebeach

Recap of this week's episode of Ex on the Beach

Episode 8 of Ex on the Beach saw a new ex making her debut on the show and amping up the drama between the contestants. While some were happy with the ex's visit, others were shocked.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Ready For More Baggage?, reads:

"A new Ex shows up bearing gifts with a surprise twist. Bryce is heartbroken and left in tears after some shocking news is shared with him about Nicole. The Shack of Secrets brings in more baggage than the house can handle."

Ex On The Beach @ExOnTheBeach moments from PROM THEMED Table Of Truth, another departure , and SO MUCH MORE. Don’t miss an ALL NEW episode TONIGHT at 8/7c on These are the 5 MUST-SEEmoments from #ExOnTheBeach Episode 7, including aPROM THEMEDTable Of Truth, another departure, and SO MUCH MORE. Don’t miss an ALL NEW episode TONIGHT at 8/7c on @MTV These are the 5 MUST-SEE 👀 moments from #ExOnTheBeach Episode 7, including a ✨PROM THEMED✨ Table Of Truth, another departure 👋, and SO MUCH MORE. Don’t miss an ALL NEW episode TONIGHT at 8/7c on @MTV! https://t.co/d9YEkuHZs5

When Kat, Nicole, and Ray went to the beach to collect an ex, one of them was shocked at the turn of events. Ray's ex Alexis made an appearance to try and rekindle the spark with the latter. She revealed that the duo had a great connection before Ray went to Love Island and became intimate with Caro.

However, Ray had a decision to make. He could only keep one of his exes, either Nicole or Alexis, on the beach. The star decided to keep the recent debutant, as Nicole had already moved on with Bryce. After a tearful exit, Ray sat down with his remaining ex and apologized for his behavior.

Ex On The Beach @ExOnTheBeach Ricky shows signs of his old self and Derynn is reminded why this relationship failed the first time. Is this a slip up or is Ricky the same old version of himself? Find out TONIGHT on an ALL NEW It can't be ALL MEN think about can it?Ricky shows signs of his old self and Derynn is reminded why this relationship failed the first time.Is this a slip up or is Ricky the same old version of himself?Find out TONIGHT on an ALL NEW #ExOnTheBeach at 8/7c on @MTV It can't be ALL MEN think about can it? 👀 Ricky shows signs of his old self and Derynn is reminded why this relationship failed the first time. 😔 Is this a slip up or is Ricky the same old version of himself? 👎 Find out TONIGHT on an ALL NEW #ExOnTheBeach at 8/7c on @MTV! https://t.co/hURomGjLts

Ex on the Beach stars Ricky and Deryn shared a sweet moment, with the former confessing his feelings for the latter. She felt that none of her past relationships had treated her right and her current ex on the show made her feel he really cared. However, things soon turned south after he proved otherwise.

Da'Vonne felt that her perfect person hadn't been on the beach so far and reflected on whether she was doing the right thing by waiting. Bryce and Kat went home after breaking house rules. Two new singles, Alain and Jonathan, also made an appearance.

The past few episodes have seen many misunderstandings and arguments take place, leading to some of the contestants quitting the show mid-way. The remaining contestants will attempt to navigate their way through relationships and bond with multiple partners.

Readers can tune in to Ex on the Beach next week on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on MTV for more drama.

