“Just like that I’m a kid again” - Chicken Run 2 trailer sparks excitement across Twitter 

In the world of animated movies, few films have captured the hearts of viewers like the original Chicken Run. Now, after two decades, the long-awaited sequel is set to hit screens on Dec. 15, 2023, and the trailer has ignited a flurry of excitement on Twitter.

For fans of the plucky poultry from the original, the news of a sequel was a dream come true. The trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget has taken social media by storm, and here's why.

The Return of Feathered Friends and New Beginnings in Chicken Run 2

Expand Tweet

The reactions to the Chicken Run 2 trailer have been nothing short of ecstatic. Fans are eager to know how the story unfolds and whether the sequel can live up to the original. The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix, marking a highly anticipated return to the escapades of Ginger and Rocky.

One user exclaimed that Chicken Run is one of their favorite animated movies. This sentiment resonated with many who hold a special place in their hearts for the original film.

Expand Tweet

One aspect that has caught everyone's attention is the new animation. It's said to be even more detailed and realistic than the original, drawing viewers into the world of the characters in a whole new way.

Another fan couldn't contain their enthusiasm, sharing that the enhanced animation quality seems to be a major draw for viewers. For those who cherish the familiar voices of the original cast, the return of a few beloved voices added a comforting layer of nostalgia.

Expand Tweet

Some reactions were short and sweet, and It's clear that the return of these characters is a cause for celebration. It's safe to say that for many, this sequel is a dream come true.

As the reactions poured in, it became evident that the Chicken Run 2 trailer had struck a chord with fans, both old and new. The enthusiasm and anticipation were high, painting a vivid picture of just how much this sequel means to those who have been waiting for it.

Expand Tweet

With such a warm reception on Twitter, it's safe to say that Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget has already captured the hearts of fans, promising to deliver an animated adventure that will be cherished just like the original.

However, it's not just about the visuals; the return of the original voice cast, albeit with a couple of changes, adds to the excitement. Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi now lend their voices to Ginger and Rocky, replacing the previous actors.

While that has stirred some controversy, it hasn't dampened the overall enthusiasm. Bella Ramsey also joins the cast.

Expand Tweet

Chicken Run 2 Trailer Overview

The trailer provides a nice glimpse into the storyline. Ginger and Rocky now have a daughter named Molly, living their dream life after escaping Tweedy's farm.

However, their life takes a dark turn, as a new and terrible threat looms over chicken-kind. In their efforts to protect their hard-won freedom, they must confront this danger head-on.

The trailer doesn't reveal much about Molly, but that hasn't stopped fans from buzzing with excitement. It seems that the beloved chickens are gearing up for another grand adventure.

As the trailer hints at a daring mission, with the gang attempting to break into an ominous chicken factory, the return of an old enemy, Mrs. Tweedy, promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.