Justin Bieber pauses Justice World Tour through 2023, check all details

American pop star Justin Bieber has paused all his Justice World Tour dates until March next year. On October 7, the Instagram handle for Justin’s tour confirmed that his Justice World Tour has been put on pause, with the remaining dates until March 25, 2023 getting postponed.

As per the statement, ticketholders will be informed about the next steps as more updates roll out. Potential new dates will be subject to venue and date availability. As per reports, this is the fifth time Bieber has postponed his tour.

The announcement comes a month after the singer announced that he would cancel all the remaining tour dates citing exhaustion. Previously, the tour was delayed indefinitely. However, the singer’s team has given a date for the postponed tour.

Justin Bieber had resumed his tour last month in Europe

Justin Bieber resumed his tour in Europe last month. He, however, fell sick after performing at a few shows. He noted that he "gave everything" to his performance at Rock in Rio and "to the people in Brazil" but he has to take a break and make his health a priority. Bieber last performed at the Rock in Rio concert in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on September 4. He said that he was exhausted and needed time to recover.

Taking to social media, Bieber wrote that the tour "took a real toll" on him.

"After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."

Ealier this year in June, Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The artist shared a video on Instagram in which he said that a part of his face was left paralysed after the diagnosis. Bieber was then unable to blink his eyes too.

Speaking about the disease, he had shared:

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not able of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see.”

He resumed his tour in July, only to cancel more dates in September.

More about Justin Bieber’s recent work

The tour is in support of Justin Bieber’s sixth studio album, Justice, which was released in March last year via Def Jam recordings. The Triple Chucks deluxe edition of the album was released on March 26, 2021, and the complete edition of the album was released on October 8, 2021.

The album features guest appearances from Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Beam, Burna Boy, and Benny Blanco.

The tracklist of the album includes Holy featuring Chance the Rapper and Lonely which is a joint track alongside Benny Blanco. It also has Peaches featuring Daniel Caesar, and Giveon, along with singles including Anyone, Hold On, and Ghost. The song Peaches debuted atop the US Billboard Hot 100 and the Canadian Hot 100.

