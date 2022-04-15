Kaffeeform x Lilienthal Berlin coffee watch: Price and more about the range

German company Kaffeeform has launched a collection of coffee watches in collaboration with Lilienthal Berlin. The collection of coffee watches, which was first seen back in September 2021 on Kickstarter, has now made its way into the retailer market.

The coffee watch collection dropped in five different colorways on the e-commerce site of Kaffeeform on April 6, 2022 for €299,00, approximately $324. The watch is made of recycled coffee grounds to make it a sustainable choice for consumers.

More about Kaffeeform x Lilienthal Berlin coffee watch

Kaffeeform x Lilienthal Berlin coffee watch ( Image via Kaffeeform)

The German label Kaffeeform was launched back in 2015, and has been producing coffee cups that are reusable and constructed with a bio-based mix of used coffee grounds, bio-based polymers, and recycled beechwood. The eco-friendly company has collaborated with the Berlin-based watch-making company Lilienthal Berlin to produce a new range of quartz watches.

The partnership was first launched via Kickstarter last october, with an exclusive collection of coffee watches, and the response was overwhelming with the achievement of receiving four times their expected funding goal.

The coffee watch has been designed with a case made from recycled coffee grounds, which offers a soft coffee aroma. According to a press release made by Kickstarter, in Germany alone there are more than 20 million tons of coffee grounds collected every year.

Kaffeeform's motive is to use recycled coffee grounds and instead of making them a waste, they use a complex upcycling process to turn the waste coffee grounds into a traceable, eco-friendly material.

The material is made entirely from a 100% plant-based ingredient, which is fully recycable, durable and robust, and carries no harmful chemicals. The material has a distinct texture, color, and aroma to give the feel of coffee.

The beloved beverage is celebrated in the design of the watch with the addition of subtle detailing. The watch gives a closed, round, and minimalist look. The watch incorporates a minimal Bauhaus-styled dial, which integrates the thinned hour and minute hands with a subtle sun-burst effect.

The watch's core is made of stainless steel and has a precise quartz movement, courtesy of Swiss manufacturer Ronda with Ronda R756 movement. The watch, made by a multi-award winning team of designers from Lilenthal Berlin and Kaffeeform, took 3 years in the making process. The dial comes in two different version: the minimalist version and the classic version.

The minimalist version has fine engravings, whereas the classic version has typical Lilienthal Berlin numerals engravings. The dials come in black and silver colors.

The straps can be chosen from two different leather materials: vegetable-tanned organic leather and vegan cellulose-based leather. The straps come with a quick-release mechanism that is robust as well as comfortable to wear. The irregular Kaffeeform material wrapped around the steel core is "silky smooth" and produces a 42.5mm case with lugs hidden in the reverse.

The Coffee Watch is now available to buy on Kaffeeform with a selection of five interchangeable leather straps, priced at $323.62 with extra charges of shipping to be applied at the time of delivery. The delivery can be expected within two to three business days after the order is placed.

