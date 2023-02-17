Kahawa 1893 on Shark Tank: Cost, where to buy, backstory and more about the Kenyan coffee business

ABC's Shark Tank season 14 is set to air a new episode this Friday, February 17, at 8 pm ET, featuring multiple businesses and products. Narrated by Phil Crowley, the sharks appearing on this episode include Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, and Kevin O'Leary, with guest shark Emma Grede.

One of the products that is set to appear in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 is Kahawa 1893, a woman-owned Kenyan coffee business. The product has previously been featured in Forbes, New York, Tasting Table, the Grio, Medium, Sprudge, and Harambeans.

Shark Tank season 14 episode 14 business Kahawa 1893 aims at helping female farmers through their initiative

The name of the Kenyan coffee business’ name, Kahawa 1893, is derived from the Swahili word for "coffee" and the year when the production started in the ancient forests of Ethiopia. Although Margaret Nyamumbo, the founder of Kahawa 1893, studied in the US, she returned to her native country to bring Kenyan coffee out into the world. In addition to that, inviting her customers to take part in this initiative, Nyamumbo states that she aims to help female farmers through her venture:

"I invite you to help me ensure that women farmers reap the rewards from their hard work."

The official website of Kahwa 1893 describes the coffee business as follows:

"Growing up in a community of coffee farmers, I witnessed the inequalities within the coffee industry - women provided 90% of the labor, but didn’t own land."

African innovator Harambean said that Kahawa 1893 works with a group of co-operatives to help agrarians in rural Kenya get access to global and international markets. 25% of the company’s profits is allocated to support women coffee farmers to help make the commodity more accessible and to build a more inclusive coffee supply chain in Africa.

Margaret Nyamumbo works directly with female farmers to empower them and hopes to share their wealth with Kahawa 1893. In September 2021, she was interviewed by Sprudge’s Michelle Johnson on a podcast, titled Seed to Cup. During the podcast, it was revealed that the upcoming Shark Tank season 14 product uses blockchain so that people can trace their coffee back to the farmers and also tip them.

Kahawa 1893 products are available on the official website kahawa1993.com in bulk, bundles, single serves, and more. The product is available in various blends, including safari, Serengeti, Kenyan single origin, Ethiopian, Roaster’s Choice, 1893 Espresso, Simba, African Chai spice, Tanzania Peaberry, Congo Women, SL-34, Whiskey Barrel-Aged Coffee, Rwanda Single Origin, Decaf blend, and Rum Barrel-Aged coffee.

The products start from $16 and go all the way to $28. Consumers can also place bulk orders for 2 pounds for $34.99 and 5 pounds for $74.99. The product is set to appear on Shark Tank season 14 episode 14, and the website has a separate section displaying the bundles that will be presented on the ABC show.

The best-seller bundle contains two 12 oz bags and costs $29.99. Meanwhile, the country origin contains two 12 oz bags worth $34.99, a four sampler containing Safari, Serengeti dark roast, Kenya, and Ethiopia and costs $54.99. Their Shark Tank combos start selling at $29.99 and go all the way up to $54.99.

Customers can also subscribe to the coffee on the website to always have enough. Moreover, the various sizes of coffee packets include 12 oz, 2lb, and 5lb. The one-time purchase costs $16.99, while the subscription costs 10% less at $15.29 per month. They can also choose whether they want whole coffee beans or ground coffee and the blend they would like to try.

Margaret Nyamumbo is now set to appear on Shark Tank season 14 on February 17, at 8 pm ET on ABC. In case anyone misses an episode of the show, they can watch it directly on ABC’s site and Hulu, along with all the previous episodes.

