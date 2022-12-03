Kanye West subreddit content explored as page becomes Taylor Swift fan club amid antisemitism controversy 

After Kanye's infamous InfoWars interview, where he praised Hitler and made anti-Jewish comments, his dedicated Reddit page was barraged with posts on Taylor Swift and the Holocaust.

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, Kanye, who now goes by the name Ye, went on an anti-Semitic rant stating that everyone has value they bring to the table, "especially Hitler." He even said he liked Hitler and blamed the Jewish media for keeping the world from seeing the value of Hitler and the Nazis.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's feud with the rapper goes more than a decade back in 2009. It started when Kanye interrupted her speech for bagging the Best Female Video for You Belong with Me at the MTV Video Music Awards stating:

"Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!"

Ye's Reddit page, r/Kanye, run by dedicated fans, has now turned into what many call a "Holocaust Education Center" and a "Taylor Swift fan page" after Kanye's disturbing behavior.

"We had a good run fellas": Kanye's fans distance themselves from the star after repeated problematic comments

On Friday, a day after Kanye's interview with Alex Jones on Infowars and his subsequent series of tweets that led to his Twitter account getting suspended, users began posting educational content about the Nazi-led genocide of Jewish people or praising Taylor Swift, a singer adversary of the hip-hop singer.

Many Redditers shared hilarious memes about how they now support Taylor Swift after Ye's latest controversies. On the other hand, some fans made fun of the rapper running for president in 2024 by sharing a picture of Taylor with the caption:

"TAYLOR SWIFT FOR PRESIDENT 2024."

While several netizens used Taylor's memes for laughing purposes, fans also understood the gravity of the rapper's comments. In an effort to educate on the Holocaust, they also shared information on the genocide through movies and books available. Some even attached images of the former Auchitwiz concentration camp that they visited.

Many users noted how the world is responding to Ye's now-infamous interview. One Redditor even donated to the National Holocaust Museum and shared what message they received from the institution.

Ye's recent disturbing anti-Semitic behavior

On October 6, 2022, Ye wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt at Paris Fashion Week. When asked about this in an interview, he made a few "offensive and conspiratorial" comments about Jewish people. In the same interview, he claimed that Jews are actually Black people and Planned Parenthood is trying to "control the Jew population" (i.e., Black population). By this logic, he "can't" be "anti-Semitic" because he is himself Jewish.

He soon shared a tweet that read:

"On JEWISH PEOPLE... The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew. Also, you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

In an interview with Drink Champs, the rapper blamed the "Jewish media and the Jewish Zionists" for "owning black voice" and that "the Jewish community, especially in the music industry…they’ll take us and milk us till we die."

Following this, he lost his partnerships with Adidas and Gap to sell clothes from his brand Yeezy due to his repeated anti-Jewish remarks and public backlash. After his interview with Alex Jones, he shared a number of tweets, one of which was an image of the Star of David with a Swastika embedded in the center. He was later banned from Twitter.

