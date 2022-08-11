"Keaton got robbed": Fans condemn the series claiming the So You Think You Can Dance finalist deserved to win 

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance returned for its Season 17 grand finale on Wednesday night. After weeks of competing against one another, practicing various routines and performing for the judges and studio audience, it all boiled to this week's performances. The two contestants who made it to the finale were Alexis and Keaton.
One out of the two finalists was crowned America's favorite dancer and walked away not only with the title, but a massive cash prize of $100,000. The series opened up the grand finale with a group performance by the former contestants from this season of So You Think You Can Dance alongside the judges, Leah Remini, JoJo Siwa and tWitch.
For the grand finale, the two finalists, Alexis and Keaton had to perform five routines each. They had to perform a group routine, a solo, performances with each other, performances with a former partner of their choice, and a performance with an All-Star.
Once their performances were done and dusted, the judges gave their remarks. Based off the judge's remarks, the final decision was left up to the studio audience. After witnessing both Alexis and Keaton's performances, they voted for their favorite dancer of the night. The contestant with the highest vote was crowned the winner.
While the fans loved both Keaton and Alexi's performances, ultimately, Alexis was crowned the season winner after she received the highest number of votes from the studio audience. The So You Think You Can Dance star also created history as the first female ballroom dancer to bag the title in the competition.
Although many fans were happy with her win and congratulated her, there were fans who claimed that Keaton was robbed of the title. Viewers took to social media to share their opinions on the verdict.
Fans slam the series claiming that Keaton deserved to win So You Think You Can Dance Season 17
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Keaton was robbed of his chances of winning the title. Some fans also added that although Alexis was an equally good dancer, ultimately, Keaton deserved to win the series.
Here's more information on Keaton's grand finale performance in So You Think You Can Dance Season 17
Keaton, just like Alexis, had to perform five routines during this week's grand finale. For his first performance with a former So You Think You Can Dance contestant, Keaton chose to perform a contemporary routine with Anna. The two also made their relationship known while practising.
Leah shared that they worked beautifully together during their routine. Keaton's next performance was with his All-Star partner. He performed a hip-hop routine with Lex Ishimoto. Keaton proved to be a versatile dancer despite not being a hip-hop dancer.
For his solo performance, Keaton performed a contemporary routine and showcased a uniqueness in his steps. In his final performance with Alexis, he showed off his best moves with flowy movements.
Despite Alexis bagging the season title, Keaton was happy for his co-finalist and congratulated her on her win. Alexis also shared that Keaton was the best friend and brother a girl could ask for. But, clearly, the fans think otherwise.