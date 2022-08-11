"Keaton got robbed": Fans condemn the series claiming the So You Think You Can Dance finalist deserved to win 

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance returned for its Season 17 grand finale on Wednesday night. After weeks of competing against one another, practicing various routines and performing for the judges and studio audience, it all boiled to this week's performances. The two contestants who made it to the finale were Alexis and Keaton.

One out of the two finalists was crowned America's favorite dancer and walked away not only with the title, but a massive cash prize of $100,000. The series opened up the grand finale with a group performance by the former contestants from this season of So You Think You Can Dance alongside the judges, Leah Remini, JoJo Siwa and tWitch.

For the grand finale, the two finalists, Alexis and Keaton had to perform five routines each. They had to perform a group routine, a solo, performances with each other, performances with a former partner of their choice, and a performance with an All-Star.

Once their performances were done and dusted, the judges gave their remarks. Based off the judge's remarks, the final decision was left up to the studio audience. After witnessing both Alexis and Keaton's performances, they voted for their favorite dancer of the night. The contestant with the highest vote was crowned the winner.

While the fans loved both Keaton and Alexi's performances, ultimately, Alexis was crowned the season winner after she received the highest number of votes from the studio audience. The So You Think You Can Dance star also created history as the first female ballroom dancer to bag the title in the competition.

Although many fans were happy with her win and congratulated her, there were fans who claimed that Keaton was robbed of the title. Viewers took to social media to share their opinions on the verdict.

Fans slam the series claiming that Keaton deserved to win So You Think You Can Dance Season 17

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Keaton was robbed of his chances of winning the title. Some fans also added that although Alexis was an equally good dancer, ultimately, Keaton deserved to win the series.

RW @sunnylagirl #SYTYCD Keaton should have won. Never in the bottom and always giving 1000 #ROBBED Keaton should have won. Never in the bottom and always giving 1000 #ROBBED #SYTYCD

Kelly @lsukelly_ Love how the #SYTYCD fandom overwhelmingly agrees Keaton was robbed. He's truly America's Favorite Dancer, and with charisma for days, he'll surely have a great career in dance and showbiz. I'm glad he won't be remembered as the "winner" of the worst season in the show's history. Love how the #SYTYCD fandom overwhelmingly agrees Keaton was robbed. He's truly America's Favorite Dancer, and with charisma for days, he'll surely have a great career in dance and showbiz. I'm glad he won't be remembered as the "winner" of the worst season in the show's history.

whyyousoquiet @_whyyousoquiet I hope they have enough money next year so AMERICA can vote! #SYTYCD Alexis was the audience’s favorite dancer NOT Americas! This was a trash season - from the judges (except Twitch) to the voting. Keaton was robbedI hope they have enough money next year so AMERICA can vote! #justiceforkeaton #SYTYCD Alexis was the audience’s favorite dancer NOT Americas! This was a trash season - from the judges (except Twitch) to the voting. Keaton was robbed‼️ I hope they have enough money next year so AMERICA can vote! #justiceforkeaton

Keisha Dupree @xstarsgoblue25x He was never in the bottom all season. ... Alexis was just this episode's favorite dancer, not America's. Keaton was robbed.He was never in the bottom all season. ... Alexis was just this episode's favorite dancer, not America's. #sytycd Keaton was robbed. 😔 He was never in the bottom all season. ... Alexis was just this episode's favorite dancer, not America's. #sytycd

lyss || yunho bandana @lunaryuniverse oh hell no #sytycd keaton was ROBBED and deserved that win. he brought presence and versatility to the stage whereas alexis was incredible, sure, but she felt stagnant the whole time. keaton was what the show was supposed to be about, and if america could vote, he would have won. oh hell no #sytycd keaton was ROBBED and deserved that win. he brought presence and versatility to the stage whereas alexis was incredible, sure, but she felt stagnant the whole time. keaton was what the show was supposed to be about, and if america could vote, he would have won.

Sara Michelle @sarambcraft I don’t hate Alexis… I just don’t think it’s fair she has had all of this exposure on tour with #DWTS and Maks and Val.. like how is that fair? She’s had all of this success I feel like Keaton was robbed. #SYTYCD I don’t hate Alexis… I just don’t think it’s fair she has had all of this exposure on tour with #DWTS and Maks and Val.. like how is that fair? She’s had all of this success I feel like Keaton was robbed. #SYTYCD

Here's more information on Keaton's grand finale performance in So You Think You Can Dance Season 17

Keaton, just like Alexis, had to perform five routines during this week's grand finale. For his first performance with a former So You Think You Can Dance contestant, Keaton chose to perform a contemporary routine with Anna. The two also made their relationship known while practising.

Leah shared that they worked beautifully together during their routine. Keaton's next performance was with his All-Star partner. He performed a hip-hop routine with Lex Ishimoto. Keaton proved to be a versatile dancer despite not being a hip-hop dancer.

For his solo performance, Keaton performed a contemporary routine and showcased a uniqueness in his steps. In his final performance with Alexis, he showed off his best moves with flowy movements.

Despite Alexis bagging the season title, Keaton was happy for his co-finalist and congratulated her on her win. Alexis also shared that Keaton was the best friend and brother a girl could ask for. But, clearly, the fans think otherwise.

