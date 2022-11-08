Kehlani Asia Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venue and more

American singer-songwriter Kehlani has announced a set of shows for Asia as part of her Blue Water Road Trip tour. The Asian leg of the tour will kick off on February 4 in Jakarta, Indonesia, and will conclude on February 15 in Japan. The Grammy-nominated singer will also make stops in Singapore and Taiwan, and will be supported by R&B performer and long-time friend Destin Conrad and American singer Noodles.

Currently, only the ticket details for the Jakarta and Singapore shows are available. For the Jakarta show, tickets will be available starting November 12 at 5 pm GMT via Molad Digital, and tickets for the Singapore show will be available from BookMyShow from November 9.

While ticket prices for the Jakarta show are yet to be revealed, tickets for the Singapore show are priced at SGD 108. NME cited a press release which noted that more information on the Asia tour dates will be announced soon.

Kehlani recently concluded the North American leg of their tour and will commence the European leg from November 17 after which they will head to London from December 4.

Kehlani’s 2023 Asia tour dates

February 4 – Hall D2, JIEXPO – Jakarta, Indonesia

February 6 – Capital Theatre – Singapore

February 11 – Legacy Taipei – Taipei, Taiwan

February 13 – Yes24 Live Hall – Seoul, South Korea

February 15 – Zepp DiverCity – Tokyo, Japan

Kehlani 2022 Europe and UK tour dates

November 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Grey Hall

November 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

November 21 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinhalle

November 22 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

November 24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

November 26 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

November 27 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

November 29 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

November 30 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

December 03 – Tilburg, Netherlands – O13

December 04 – London, UK – Brixton Academy

December 07 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia

December 09 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

December 10 – Birmingham, UK – Academy

December 12 – Manchester, UK – Victoria Warehouse

More about Kehlani’s recent album

Kehlani’s tour is in support of their recently released album Blue Water Road. It was released in April via Atlantic Records and TSNMI. The album features appearances from artists Blxst, Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, Ambré, and Thundercat. Blue Water Road is a follow-up to the artist’s 2020 album, It Was Good Until It Wasn't. The lead single for the album titled Altar was released in September 2021.

The album was delayed until February this year, after which Kehlani released the second single of the album titled Little Story. In March, they released the album cover and the third single, Up at Night, featuring Justin Bieber. The artist has also noted that they would release a three-part docu-series titled Blue Water Road Trip, which they would release through their production company, Honey Shot Productions.

Kehlani initially gained popularity as a member of the teen group Poplyfe in 2011. In 2016, the artist was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for their second mixtape, You Should Be Here.

