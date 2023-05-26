Kendra Sells Hollywood season 2 release date, air time, and plot on HBO Max

Kendra Sells Hollywood is set to return with a brand new season this week. In the upcoming season, the former Playboy star will continue selling luxurious real estate properties.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s press release states about the upcoming season:

"Kendra Wilkinson is back and this time the stakes are higher than ever. With a six-figure quota looming over Kendra’s head, she has to pull out all the stops to secure her place on the team and prove that she can sell some of the most exclusive real estate in LA."

Kendra Sells Hollywood season 2 is set to air on Friday, May 26, at 3 am ET on HBO Max.

All about Kendra Sells Hollywood season 2

The upcoming season of Kendra Sells Hollywood is set to air on Friday, May 26, and will feature Kendra Wilkinson, an actress and producer who appeared in The House Bunny, Scary Movie 4, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. The upcoming show revolves around Kendra’s life as she navigates being a mom, a former Playboy celebrity, and a real estate agent.

During the show, Kendra Wilkinson will try to sell as many luxurious properties as she can get her hands on, but not everything is as easy as it sounds. According to the trailer for the show, the Kendra Sells Hollywood season 2 cast member will struggle with her new profession as people still see her as someone associated with Playboy and find it hard to trust her.

The trailer further shows her struggling to sell even one property and get along with her team member, Michael’s girlfriend, Jaqueline, who recently joined the Douglas Elliman team. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star reveals in the trailer that Jaqueline believes that something’s going on between Kendra and Michael that is bound to cause a stressful work relationship.

In the clip, Kendra and Michael are seen hanging out, seemingly discussing the new cast member, as Michael states that he doesn’t want there to be any bad blood when Jaqueline walks in and asks him what he’s doing. She then tells him not to talk to Kendra.

The cast member is seen tearing up later in the clip as she wonders when her past will stop catching up to her and if she will be enough.

She said:

"I haven’t made a dollar. I’m struggling really bad."

Who is Kendra Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson, the main cast member of the show, is an American television personality, model, and real estate agent. She first gained fame as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends in The Girls Next Door, after which she worked as a model. She again became one of his girlfriends when she agreed to meet with Hefner and move into the Playboy Mansion.

The Kendra Sells Hollywood star then appeared in her own reality TV series, Kendra, followed by an appearance in Scary Movie 4. The reality star then competed in Dancing with the Stars season 12, which aired in 2011.

She currently works as a real estate agent for the Douglas Elliman Group and covers properties in Los Angeles’ Malibu, Calabasas, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills.

Her bio reads:

"Between her passion for perfection, love for networking and hardworking hustle, Kendra will help guide you to your dream home, as well as list and sell your current home with loyalty and professionalism."

