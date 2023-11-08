Kenny Chesney 2024 tour with Zac Brown Band: Presale, how to get tickets, dates, venues, more

American singer-songwriter and country icon Kenny Chesney recently announced an upcoming tour called The Sun Goes Down 2024. The tour will feature special guest appearances by Grammy-winning sensation Zac Brown Band and Tennessee Orange vocalist Megan Moroney.

However, what has fans buzzing with excitement is the return of Chesney's duet partner, Uncle Kracker, who is famous for his chart-topping hits like Follow Me and Drift Away.

Kenny Chesney and Uncle Kracker's popular track When the Sun Goes Down is a testament to their chemistry, and the song has resonated with fans for over two decades. This led Chesney to name his upcoming tour after the beloved track.

The presale tickets for the tour will go on sale on November 13 at 10 a.m. local time, while the general sale will begin on November 17 at 10 a.m. local time. All the tickets will be available to purchase on Kenny Chesney's official website. Fans can also follow the artists' social media handles to stay updated about further details regarding the tour.

Kenny Chesney's tour will begin in Tampa and end in Foxoborough

Kenny Chesney will kick off his tour with a concert in Tampa, which is scheduled to take place on April 20, 2024. After performing in a few cities, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a final concert on August 23, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

April 20, 2024 — Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

April 27, 2024 — Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

May 4, 2024 — U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

May 11, 2024 — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

May 18, 2024 — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

May 25, 2024 — FedExField, Washington, D.C.

June 1, 2024 — Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

June 8, 2024 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 15, 2024 — Soldier Field, Chicago

June 22, 2024 — American Family Field, Milwaukee

July 6, 2024 — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

July 13, 2024 — Lumen Field, Seattle

July 20, 2024 — SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

July 27, 2024 — Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

August 3, 2024 — Nissan Stadium, Nashville

August 10, 2024 — Ford Field, Detroit

August 17, 2024 — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

August 23, 2024 — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Kenny Chesney is an American singer-songwriter with six Grammy award nominations to his name

Kenny Chesney is a big country music star. He gained fame in the 2000s and 2010s for his unique style, blending breezy, beach-inspired tunes with heartfelt ballads and lively rock songs. He began his musical journey in college when he received a guitar as a gift. After graduating, he moved to Nashville and started performing in local venues.

Despite some early setbacks, he persevered and eventually signed with RCA subsidiary BNA. His breakthrough came with the 1999 album Everywhere We Go, which featured hits like You Had Me from Hello and How Forever Feels. Chesney continued to release successful albums, including When the Sun Goes Down in 2004. In 2020, his album Here and Now reached number one on the charts, and he remains a well-loved figure in country music.