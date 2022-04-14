"We’re on the show because we’re Kep1er": Members deny claims of being on Queendom 2 only as "Mnet's daughters"

Kep1er finds itself amidst controversy once again, as many are crediting the girl group's participation in Mnet's Queendom 2 to nepotism.

The rookie group is the youngest on the Mnet show. The other participants include Hyolyn, VIVIZ, WJSN, Brave Girls, and LOONA. Some Queendom viewers claim that the only reason the group members are on the show is because they came from Mnet's idol audition show, Girls Planet 999.

Kep1er members shrug off accusations of nepotism on Queendom 2 set

In Episode 2 of the successful sequel, a comment calling the rookie group "Mnet's daughters" was read out loud. The comment suggested that the group's origins had something to do with their place on the show:

"Kep1er is one of the many daughters of Mnet. It was very likely that they would appear on the show, but people might question that they’re pushing for Kep1er too much. They’re rookies who just debuted so I thought they wouldn’t come out, but they’re really in the lineup."

Lok @xiaotings | 록희 @shenxiaotings_ "Kep1er are going to win just because they're mnet's favourites" ... "the show will probably be rigged in their favour anyway >:(" - the same old cop-out drags people use when they love to hate but literally have NO valid reason to do so. "Kep1er are going to win just because they're mnet's favourites" ... "the show will probably be rigged in their favour anyway >:(" - the same old cop-out drags people use when they love to hate but literally have NO valid reason to do so.

Members of the rookie group shared their responses to the comment, starting with Dayeon. The singer agreed that the rumor started due to Kep1er's formation on the survival program Girls Planet 999, which aired on Mnet in 2021. She said:

"I bet many people think this way: Kep1er is on the show because they’re from Mnet."

Incidentally, the agencies in charge of the rookie group, Swing Entertainment and Wake One Entertainment, happen to be subsidiaries of CJENM, which is the owner of Mnet.

The other members shared that they were worried viewers would think they were getting special treatment. Kep1er leader Yujin also stated that they knew their comments would not be enough to dispel rumors of potential "nepotism."

Mnet cashed in on this dramatic moment, showing a behind-the-scenes meeting between the group members and the staff of Queendom 2. The show's staff explicitly stated that the K-pop group's inclusion was based solely on their successful debut and not due to any association with Mnet.

from kep1er @fromkep1er kep1er having an preliminary meeting with the production crew and discussing about their appearance joining queendom 2 kep1er having an preliminary meeting with the production crew and discussing about their appearance joining queendom 2 https://t.co/ZDrxa5zK4e

A Queendom 2 staff member said,

"We’re not choosing you because you’re part of our company. Kep1er’s debut and activities were really good. You convinced the crew with your skills."

Kep1er members, far from being disheartened by the news, vowed to come back stronger than ever and prove themselves to the viewers of the show.

"We agreed to prove it with our performance. That’s what we’re here to do."

Chaehyun said:

"We’re not here as the daughters of Mnet. We’re on the show because we’re Kep1er."

did yeseo forget me💔 @SeoTing999



“We are here because we are Kep1er”



LOUDER



#QUEENDOM2 “We are not here as the daughters of Mnet”“We are here because we are Kep1er”LOUDER “We are not here as the daughters of Mnet” “We are here because we are Kep1er”LOUDER #QUEENDOM2 https://t.co/B4FMq1duTT

Daeyon made one last announcement, promising to show the Queendom 2 audience that they are good at what they do:

"We have to show them we’re on the show because we’re good. That’s what I want to hear."

Meanwhile, the girl group made their debut on January 3, 2022 with their first mini-album, First Impact.

