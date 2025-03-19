Kerrygold teams up with Native Denims to release The Cheese Pocket Jeans: All you need to know

Irish brands Kerrygold and Native Denims are celebrating St. Patrick's Day with an unexpected fashion collab. According to PR Newswire, the two brands are dropping “The Cheese Pocket Jeans.”

Specifically designed to carry cheese snacks, the Kerrygold x Native Denims Cheese Pocket Jeans are the answer to the age-old mystery of the extra little pocket in denim with its on-the-go snacking designated pocket.

Crafted by the slow fashion brand Native Denims, the Cheese Pocket denim features an impressive list of custom and signature Kerrygold details. Notably, this is a limited-run denim.

Kerrygold x Native Denims Cheese Pocket Jeans: Explored

Irish dairy brand Kerrygold's new partnership with Native Denims Cheese is perfect for the ones who love snacking on cheese. Introduced as the Cheese Pocket Jeans, this denim is a custom pair of bottom denim wear that features a designated pocket for a cheese fix on the go.

Kate Saul, Vice President of Marketing at Ornua Foods North America said in a press release on March 17 (via PR News):

“Kerrygold cheese snacks were designed with superior snacking in mind, providing our community with the great taste of Kerrygold in a pocket-sized, pack.”

Saul, talking about the partnership added:

“Now we've partnered with fellow Irish brand, Native Denims, to showcase how perfectly portable our cheese snacks can be – because once you've discovered the perfect cheese snack, you'll want the perfect spot to have it with you wherever you go.”

On March 18, 2025, the Irish dairy brand took to its official Instagram account and introduced the Cheese Pocket denim wear to its fans. Sharing a video post, they wrote:

“We believe great cheese is meant to be carried...and these pockets were meant to carry gold (Kerrygold Cheese Snacks, that is). That’s right—we made our very own custom Kerrygold Cheese Pocket Jeans in partnership with @nativedenimdublin, befit for all your on-the-go snacking and fashion needs.”

The bespoke Kerrygold x Native Denims jeans feature tailor-made pockets crafted with a beautifully embroidered pattern. It is inspired by the Irish buttercup wildflowers, a leather back patch with the Kerrygold brand name, a green "Kerrygold" back pocket tab, quality organic indigo denim, and sustainably sourced Irish materials.

Dave Cesari, Managing Director at Native Denims said in the press release:

“We put a focus on the smallest pocket of our denim jeans, giving it an elevated design worthy of holding beloved Kerrygold cheese snacks. We're proud to partner with Kerrygold, a brand who like us, has put quality Irish goods on the map.”

Availability

A first-of-its-kind collaboration between Kerrygold and Native Denims, the Cheese Pocket denim wear is available in women's and men's sizes while supplies last. Starting on March 19, 2025, at 1 PM ET / noon CST, fans can enter for a chance to win a pair of these denim on the giveaway website kerrygoldcheesepocket.

About Kerrygold

Created by Sir Anthony O'Reilly in 1962, Kerrygold Creamery is Ireland’s much-loved global food brand. With a vision befitting the rich quality of Irish milk, their products are made from milk sourced from Irish grass-fed cows.

