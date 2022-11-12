Kevin Conroy net worth: Iconic Batman voice actor's fortune explored as he passes away at 66

On Thursday, November 10, sad news broke for Batman fans, as the iconic voice behind the DC character, Kevin Conroy, passed away. The American actor, 66, who voiced Batman in animated media for more than 30 years, died after a brief battle with cancer.

As soon as the news became public, tributes started pouring in, with many commending Conroy's incredible voice acting that inspired multiple generations. The actor's representatives confirmed his struggle with cancer and his death at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. However, his health history is still unknown to the public.

News of Conroy's demise was also confirmed by his co-star and voice actress Diane Pershing on social media. She wrote,

"Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday. He's been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world."

After first voicing Batman in the early 1990s, Kevin Conroy's final appearance as the fan favorite character was in MultiVersus, a 2022 free-to-play crossover fighting game.

How much was Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy's net worth?

A look at Kevin Conroy's net worth, career, personal life, and more (Image via Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Conroy's work as the legendary character spans over 30 animated projects, besides a plethora of DC Comics' inspired video games. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the late actor had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his demise.

On November 30, 1955, Conroy was born in Westbury, New York, and later moved to Westport, Connecticut, around the age of 11. The actor got involved in acting in the late 1970s, while his career in theater began in the 1980s, which later allowed him to transition to TV and movies.

His work in the entertainment industry landed him the groundbreaking and iconic voice-acting role of Batman in Batman: The Animated Series. Although he is best known for voicing Bruce Wayne / Batman, Kevin Conroy also lent his voice to other DC characters like Thomas Wayne, Thomas Elliot / Hush, and Zeus.

Besides voicing Bruce Wayne and his superhero alter-ego, Kevin Conroy also played a role in live-action in Batwoman's 2019 crossover (multiverse) episode, Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two. Conroy appeared in a guest role as Bruce Wayne from Earth-99 (Arrowverse), a much darker take on the superhero.

Conroy was an openly gay celebrity and was married to Vaughn C. Williams, who confirmed the cause of the actor's death to be intestinal cancer. The actor, who took his last breath on November 10, also authored a story named Finding Batman as a part of DC Comics' 2022 Pride anthology.

Finding Batman narrated his life story, experiences, and hardships as a person from the LGBTQ+ community. The story was very well-received, and after the actor's demise, DC Publishers made it a Free-to-Read out of respect. Readers can find Finding Batman here.

