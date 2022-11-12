What happened to Kevin Conroy? Tributes pour in as iconic Batman voice actor dies aged 66

Actor Kevin Conroy passed away on November 10, 2022, at the age of 66. He was best known for voicing Batman in multiple animated series and films.
The news was revealed by voice actress Diane Pershing on social media. She wrote,
“Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday. He’s been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world.”
Pershing continued,
“Below are pictures of Kevin with Loren Lester who plays Robin another with me and Tara Strong who is in the later episodes of Batman cartoons. And then finally, one of Kevin and me in front of the huge audiences we used to get when we did out panels. RIP, friend.”
Kevin Conroy’s representatives revealed that he died following a short battle with cancer, but it remains unknown when he was diagnosed with the disease.
Netizens pay tribute to Kevin Conroy
Kevin Conroy has been an iconic figure for comic fans over the years for his work as Batman. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.
Kevin Conroy began his acting career with theater
Born on November 30, 1955, Conroy earned a scholarship in 1973 to join the Juilliard School’s drama division and graduated in 1978. He then toured with John Houseman’s acting group, The Acting Company, and went on a national tour of the play Deathtrap by Ira Levin.
Kevin then moved to California in 1980 and was cast in the daytime soap opera Another World, in which he had a recurring role. He then performed in plays like Hamlet and other contemporary and classic theater pieces. He returned to television with a TV movie, Covenant, in 1985 and appeared in shows like Dynasty, Ohara, Tour of Duty, Cheers, Search for Tomorrow, Matlock, and more.
He became known for voicing Batman in the 1992 series Batman: The Animated Series. Conroy continued to voice the DC hero in other shows and films like The New Batman Adventures, Batman Beyond, Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, among others.
Following the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, he participated in relief efforts by cooking for police officers and firefighters. He reprised his role as Batman in the Arkham game, Batman: Arkham Knight, in March 2014.
Kevin also played a role on Tim Daly’s web series, where he parodied his role as Batman in a fight with Daly parodying Superman. He then played the role of Bruce Wayne of Earth-99 in an episode of Batwoman.
Earlier this year, Conroy, who was openly gay, wrote his critically acclaimed story Finding Batman, which recounted his life and experiences as a gay man. The story was part of DC Comics' annual LGBTQIA+ themed comic book anthology.
Conroy is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, sister Trisha Conroy, and brother Tom Conroy.