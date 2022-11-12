What happened to Kevin Conroy? Tributes pour in as iconic Batman voice actor dies aged 66

Actor Kevin Conroy passed away on November 10, 2022, at the age of 66. He was best known for voicing Batman in multiple animated series and films.

The news was revealed by voice actress Diane Pershing on social media. She wrote,

“Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday. He’s been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world.”

Pershing continued,

“Below are pictures of Kevin with Loren Lester who plays Robin another with me and Tara Strong who is in the later episodes of Batman cartoons. And then finally, one of Kevin and me in front of the huge audiences we used to get when we did out panels. RIP, friend.”

Kevin Conroy’s representatives revealed that he died following a short battle with cancer, but it remains unknown when he was diagnosed with the disease.

Netizens pay tribute to Kevin Conroy

Kevin Conroy has been an iconic figure for comic fans over the years for his work as Batman. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Zaki Hasan @zakiscorner Kevin Conroy is gone. His deep and distinctive voice was the definitive sound of Batman for several generations of fans. I’m absolutely stunned and devastated. RIP. Kevin Conroy is gone. His deep and distinctive voice was the definitive sound of Batman for several generations of fans. I’m absolutely stunned and devastated. RIP.

Ed Boon @noobde So sad to hear about Kevin Conroy. He was THE voice of Batman for generations, including our INJUSTICE games.



So iconic. What a loss. RIP :( So sad to hear about Kevin Conroy. He was THE voice of Batman for generations, including our INJUSTICE games.So iconic. What a loss. RIP :( https://t.co/JpgRwIGDAh

MrDegenerate😈 @DegeneratAlpha RIP legend. You been voicing this a legendary character for years an inspired millions through your work and now it's time for you to rest. It's okay, Gotham is safe.



You will be missed Kevin Conroy And you'll always be Batman. RIP legend. You been voicing this a legendary character for years an inspired millions through your work and now it's time for you to rest. It's okay, Gotham is safe.You will be missed Kevin Conroy And you'll always be Batman. https://t.co/bPiZddieR4

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley RIP to Kevin Conroy, the incredible voice of Batman in so many games and series I loved. RIP to Kevin Conroy, the incredible voice of Batman in so many games and series I loved. https://t.co/tDn7mCv0Ks

Kaelan Ramos @KaelanRamos In my mind, only two men have ever defined what it means to be Batman. To know they're both gone now is heartbreaking to say the least. RIP Kevin Conroy & Adam West. In my mind, only two men have ever defined what it means to be Batman. To know they're both gone now is heartbreaking to say the least. RIP Kevin Conroy & Adam West. https://t.co/fhiI5ml3eP

Ollie 🏹 @TheQuiver_



We all loved you Kevin, RIP Batman Hearing the news that Kevin Conroy has passed away is absolutely gut wrenching. I’m just so thankful we were able to hear his story in this year’s DC Pride book, accounting his life, his struggles and him becoming Batman.We all loved you Kevin, RIP Batman twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hearing the news that Kevin Conroy has passed away is absolutely gut wrenching. I’m just so thankful we were able to hear his story in this year’s DC Pride book, accounting his life, his struggles and him becoming Batman.We all loved you Kevin, RIP Batman twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XJOZ15ciTN

Michael @LegacyKillaHD



This is just so devastating.



RIP Legend Kevin Conroy. Forever my Batman.This is just so devastating.RIP Legend Kevin Conroy. Forever my Batman.This is just so devastating. RIP Legend 💔💔💔 https://t.co/GulCgEZDet

Pops🎮 @PopsArcade RIP to Kevin Conroy. He was the first Batman I ever knew and was the best as far as I was concerned.



Not only was he a consummate professional, he was also a greater person. RIP Legend. RIP to Kevin Conroy. He was the first Batman I ever knew and was the best as far as I was concerned.Not only was he a consummate professional, he was also a greater person. RIP Legend. https://t.co/kuWHP0QN1t

Isaac @GalaxyPeaBrain I loved Kevin Conroy as Batman, who didn't, but his guest appearance on the venture brothers as Captain Sunshine always holds a special place in my heart. Rip to the goat I loved Kevin Conroy as Batman, who didn't, but his guest appearance on the venture brothers as Captain Sunshine always holds a special place in my heart. Rip to the goat https://t.co/wogOQTo9KS

Kevin Conroy began his acting career with theater

Kevin Conroy became popular for voicing Batman in various films and animated shows (Image via John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Born on November 30, 1955, Conroy earned a scholarship in 1973 to join the Juilliard School’s drama division and graduated in 1978. He then toured with John Houseman’s acting group, The Acting Company, and went on a national tour of the play Deathtrap by Ira Levin.

Kevin then moved to California in 1980 and was cast in the daytime soap opera Another World, in which he had a recurring role. He then performed in plays like Hamlet and other contemporary and classic theater pieces. He returned to television with a TV movie, Covenant, in 1985 and appeared in shows like Dynasty, Ohara, Tour of Duty, Cheers, Search for Tomorrow, Matlock, and more.

He became known for voicing Batman in the 1992 series Batman: The Animated Series. Conroy continued to voice the DC hero in other shows and films like The New Batman Adventures, Batman Beyond, Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, among others.

Following the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, he participated in relief efforts by cooking for police officers and firefighters. He reprised his role as Batman in the Arkham game, Batman: Arkham Knight, in March 2014.

Kevin also played a role on Tim Daly’s web series, where he parodied his role as Batman in a fight with Daly parodying Superman. He then played the role of Bruce Wayne of Earth-99 in an episode of Batwoman.

Earlier this year, Conroy, who was openly gay, wrote his critically acclaimed story Finding Batman, which recounted his life and experiences as a gay man. The story was part of DC Comics' annual LGBTQIA+ themed comic book anthology.

Conroy is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, sister Trisha Conroy, and brother Tom Conroy.

