Kevin Hart Las Vegas Tickets: Where to buy, dates and more

American comedian and actor Kevin Hart has announced a new show for New Year’s eve slated to take place in Las Vegas. The show, named after his tour, is billed as the Reality Check: New Year’s Eve Experience. It will take place at Resorts World on December 31 and January 1 at 8 pm PT. Tickets for the show will be available from 10 am PT on October 21 at kevinhartnation.com.

Hart had earlier announced shows for the same venue slated to take place on November 18 and 19 for his show Reality Check: Live Special, which will be filmed. Hart, who is currently on tour, added eight shows to Reality Check: Live Special last month. Tickets for these shows are also currently available through the artist’s website.

Kevin Hart New Year’s Eve show will be a phone-free experience

Attendees of the Kevin Hart show will be handed a fabric pouch in which they will be required to enter their phone and smart watch. The pouch is manufactured by a San Francisco-based company called Yondr. It is equipped with a magnetic lock that is activated once inside a designated cell phone-free space.

The aim of keeping shows cellphone free is to prevent jokes, punchlines or music from getting leaked on the internet.

People can only unlock their pouch if a Yondr staff member taps it to the base station. This is done either at the end of the performance or if attendees want to make an emergency phone call during the performance.

Kevin Hart Reality Check Tour dates

Check out the venues and the dates for his Reality Check tour:

October 20: Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

October 21: Memphis, TN - FedExForum

October 22: Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

October 23: Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 27: State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

October 28: Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

October 29: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

October 30: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

November 3: Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

November 4: Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

November 5: Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

November 6: Denver, CO - Ball Arena

November 10: Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena

November 11: Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

November 12: Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

November 13: Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

November 18: Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre

November 19: Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre

December 3: Portland, OR - Moda Center

December 4: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

December 9: Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

December 10: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

December 16: Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

December 17: Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

More about Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart was named one of the highest-paid stand-up comedians by Forbes in 2019. The comedian sold out Crypto.com Arena as part of Netflix Is A Joke earlier this year. He also broke records during his What Now Tour at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. It was the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.

