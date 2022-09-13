Kevin Hart Reality Check Tour New dates: Locations, tickets, where to buy, dates and all about the expanded tour

On Monday, September 12, American comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced new tour dates for his ongoing Reality Check Tour. The comedian has now added eight new shows to his schedule, including stops in Boise, Knoxville, State College, Wilkes-Barre, and Reading, Pennsylvania. In addition to his previously announced performance on October 16, Hart will also perform at Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, November 6.

Tickets for the new leg of Kevin Hart's Reality Check tour will go on sale on September 16 at 10:00 am PT via the comedian’s official website. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale starting on September 14 at 10:00 am PT.

Kevin Hart Reality Check Tour 2022 tour dates

(New tour dates in bold)

September 15: Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

September 16: Orlando, FL - Amway Center

September 17: Miami, FL - FTX Arena

September 18: Miami, FL - FTX Arena

September 22: Chicago, IL - United Center

September 23: Chicago, IL - United Center

September 24: St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

September 30: San Jose, CA - SAP Center

October 1: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

October 6: Reading, PA - The Santander Arena

October 7: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

October 8: Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

October 9: Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

October 13: Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

October 14: San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

October 15: San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

October 16: Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October 20: Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

October 21: Memphis, TN - FedExForum

October 22: Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

October 23: Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 27: State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

October 28: Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

October 29: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

October 30: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

November 3: Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

November 4: Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

November 5: Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

November 6: Denver, CO - Ball Arena

November 10: Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena

November 11: Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

November 12: Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

November 13: Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

November 18: Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre

November 19: Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre

December 3: Portland, OR - Moda Center

December 4: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

December 9: Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

December 10: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

December 16: Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

December 17: Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

More about Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart was named one of the highest-paid stand-up comedians by Forbes in 2019. Earlier in May this year, Kevin Hart sold out Crypto.com Arena as part of Netflix Is A Joke. Back in 2018, Hart's global comedy tour, the Irresponsible Tour, sold over 1 million tickets worldwide. The artist has sold out many shows in his life. He also broke records during his What Now Tour at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. It was the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.

Kevin Hart's first stand-up album, I'm a Grown Little Man, was released in 2009. He has also released four more comedy albums, including Seriously Funny (2010), Laugh at My Pain (2011), Let Me Explain (2013), and What Now? (2016).

In 2020, Kevin Hart released a stand-up special on Netflix. It became the biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. Hart is a two-time New York Times bestselling author, and The Decision is his first Audible original. The audiobook was nominated for an Audie award for Best Original Audiobook in 2021.

